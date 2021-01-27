Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect that Kelly Lynn did not disclose a felony drug plea rather than a conviction.
Ward 3 City Council candidate Kelly Lynn did not disclose a felony drug plea on his campaign forms, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and county election records show.
The Transcript obtained a copy of an OSBI record through the site’s open portal showing that Lynn accepted a 3-year deferred sentence for possession and distribution of a “controlled substance,” an OSBI identification division record reads. The case is dated 1997 in Poteau County, Oklahoma.
According to uslegal.com, a deferred sentence is the result of a plea agreement. If the terms of the sentence are met, the case is dismissed.
Candidates are required to disclose on the filing form if they have been convicted of, or pled guilty or no contest to, a misdemeanor for embezzlement or a felony in the U.S., and if there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest. Lynn checked “no” on the form.
“What part was I supposed to disclose? That was dismissed, it was expunged and my attorney got disbarred,” Lynn told The Transcript Tuesday. “I have no problems talking about any of this. I was barely 18 at the time. I was just a knuckle-headed kid after my dad died. He died of cancer when I was 13 and we [Lynn and his brother] did all kinds of ignorant stuff and hung around the wrong people. That’s what that situation was. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Lynn said the night of the crime, he was with friends who were carrying methamphetamines.
“There were no drugs on me,” he said. “I was driving. I did not know that they had it on them.”
The Oklahoma State Election Board said that it takes what a candidate puts on their form at face value, and it is up to the other candidates to contest any information they believe to be false.
“The law does not allow a means for the Election Board to deny or remove any candidate from the ballot that submits an application that is eligible on its face, unless a contest of candidacy is filed within the time period designated by law and the board determines during a contest hearing that the candidate does not meet eligibility requirements,” election board spokesperson Misha Mohr said.
The contest of candidacy period ended on Dec. 11, 2020.
When asked if he pleaded guilty or no contest, Lynn said he did not remember, nor did he know why his attorney was disbarred over the case. He did not believe that was obligated to disclose something that was expunged.
“All I know is that it was dismissed, and I 100% feel like I answered honestly on that form,” Lynn said.
Court records show Pat Pate II, whom Lynn identified as his attorney, was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association in 1991, but resigned following disciplinary actions on April 30, 1999.
Before a trial panel, Pate testified that his failure to “properly attend to the affairs of his clients in a lawful and professional manner resulted from long term substance abuse,” court records read. Pate entered a treatment program and regained his license to practice law in 2008; the Oklahoma Bar Association shows he is in good standing.
Lynn pointed out that he has passed military background checks. He questioned how, had the case not been dismissed, he would have been granted “secret clearance twice?” He said both the military and the bar association were aware of the case.
“I have a secret clearance in the military,” he said. “I’ve been vetted by the bar. It’s as if it never happened. I am not obligated to disclose that. The district attorney went and got it dismissed and they expunged the charges all together.”
The LeFlore County District Attorney’s Office said it did not provide documents associated with plea agreements or deferred sentences. The county clerk showed no record of the case in the county’s digital court records system, nor does it appear on the Oklahoma State Court Network.
The case in 1997 shows a motion to withdraw the case, and Tuesday showed that in 2011, the case was to be destroyed on OSCN. However, on Wednesday, the 2011 entry was gone from OSCN’s website.
General Counsel for OSBI Richard Smothermon said a person who is eligible to expunge court records can do so by filing a motion with the court. To expunge law enforcement records held at OSBI, the state “repository” for all law enforcement agencies, a separate motion must be filed in court, he said.
Lynn has been endorsed by the Norman Fraternal Order of Police and by Unite Norman, a group which formed in July to recall odd-numbered city councilors.
Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam said Lynn did not disclose the matter before the group endorsed him, but defended Lynn’s actions. Moghadam spoke to Lynn Wednesday morning.
“This is a smear campaign,” Moghadam said. “This happened when he was 18 years old and when you look at what he did for the Army, the logistics and the budget he had, he went through college and got his law degree, and now he works in the community — that tells me that an allegation of what he did when he was a teenager isn’t important to me. We live in a society that you are innocent until proven guilty.”
State court records do not show a felony record for any other city council candidates. Ward 1 candidate Brandi Studley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana in 2010, an issue she has openly discussed with The Transcript and via social media.
Transcript Staff Writer Reese Gorman contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.