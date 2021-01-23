Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect that the Ward 5 candidate endorsed by Unite Norman and FOP is Monica Marsh. Previously it read Monica Nash. The Transcript regrets the error.
Several organizations have announced endorsements for City Council races ahead of the Feb. 9 election, citing multiple reasons for their support.
While Unite Norman and the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police supported the same candidates, FOP President Robert Wasoski said it was not a conspiracy.
“We invited all the candidates to talk with us,” Wasoski said, adding that FOP’s endorsements were based on those conversations and not because “of who Unite Norman endorsed.”
Both organizations chose the following candidates:
- Ward 1 — Chris Lewis
- Ward 2 — Jay Wendorff
- Ward3 — Kelly Lynn
- Ward 5 — Rarchar Tortorello
- Ward 7 — Monica Marsh
Unite Norman, which led an effort to recall odd-numbered city councilors last summer, has advocated for “fully funding” the police department. The Norman City Council deducted $865,000 from the proposed NPD budget increase and set it aside for prevention and community programs during its June 16 meeting.
Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam, a local real estate developer, said the group was looking for additional qualities in a candidate beyond their position on police funding. Those flagship qualifications included long-term residents or those who have chosen to settle in Norman indefinitely.
Co-founder Russell Smith said he wants to see a more “business friendly” council and one which does not “subvert the will of the people.”
He pointed to the council’s decision to use Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery Act funds to pay for Norman Forward projects voters declined to support with a supplemental general obligation bond package in August.
Of the $9.6 million the city received, $4.8 million was dedicated as a construction supplement for the proposed Senior Wellness Center. To date, only $1 million has been spent on small business relief grants, but the council will likely vote to allocate $2 million more to the program, The Transcript previously reported. The council continues to explore a future homeless resource center, which was also turned down by voters.
“If we vote for or against it — like the senior center and shelter, these were voted against strongly in the community — then their actions are circumventing the will of the people,” Smith said. “It’s not that we don’t want to support those things, but we don’t trust this council. We want to support a senior center and we want to help the homeless without incentivizing the homeless to come here. We also don’t want someone who is against small businesses. No one was more affected (during the pandemic) than small businesses and they spent one-ninth of it for them.”
Smith said they also asked themselves, “who’s the candidate for the left and the right?”
Moghadam blamed the partisan “divisiveness” and mistrust on the council but said that has been brewing long before the current councilors took office.
“I’ve been involved in council and council races for 30-35 years,” he said. “The divisiveness has always been there, but not to this extent.”
Moghadam said in the past he has been able to work with the council and make adjustments to development plans that all parties agreed upon.
“We could get things done with compromise, but that no longer exists,” he said. “It is for that reason the city is suffering financially. I’ve been vocal about this. When was the last time a big business came to Norman?”
These and other matters which have smoldered for 15 years roared to a blaze with one catalyst: the June 16 council meeting, he said. A chain reaction following the meeting included the formation of Unite Norman, recall petitions, a lawsuit filed and won by the FOP over the funding, the FOP’s withdrawal of its endorsement of Mayor Breea Clark and an appeal to the FOP lawsuit.
Now the police union turns its attention squarely to budget funding.
“Norman deserves leaders who will truly represent our citizens and our values,” Wasoski said in a prepared statement last week. “The candidates we endorsed are dedicated to properly funding public safety to make sure our city remains a place where everyone can feel safe and secure. We encourage voters to support the candidates who are interested in improving the quality of life, rather than scoring political points with no concern for public safety.”
Other groups
These are not the only voices raised in the election. A coalition of advocates decided to release a voter guide instead of endorsements.
The coalition includes Norman Activists, Norman Collective for Racial Justice — formerly Norman Citizens for Racial Justice — Norman Community Relief, Norman for All, Red Dirt Collective, Speak Up Norman and We Are Norman.
The group asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire, which probed everything from their position on policing and pandemic-related measures to homelessness and racial justice in recent years, the form reads.
While 16 residents seek council office, only one candidate per ward responded to the questions. The candidates include the following:
- Ward 1 — Brandi Studley
- Ward 2 — Matt
- McGarry
- Ward 3 incumbent — Alison Petrone
- Ward 5 — Michael Nash
- Ward 7 — Stephen Holman
The statement also indicated the coalition would update questionnaires as candidates turned in answers. Rather than endorsing candidates, those within the coalition endorsed the voter guide for specific reasons.
Former Ward 5 Councilor Sereta Wilson was quoted in a prepared statement from the groups.
“As we try to heal from a global pandemic and a volatile political climate, I want to endorse this voter guide curated by this coalition group of Norman activists,” her statement reads. “We have seen what it looks like when people in our community actively intimidate, cajole and threaten elected officials. We all are facing challenging times and threats of violence as have happened nationally and in our local politics threatens our democracy. We have to stand against that.”
Norman For All said the group wanted to see an end to the division.
“In these times, it is crucial that the people of Norman know where their potential candidates stand on all issues,” the group’s statement reads. “Additionally, considering the divisive rhetoric Norman has seen over the past year from several groups with outside funding and direction, Norman For All supports any and all efforts at transparency in the platforms of all potential candidates, as well as making known where they stand on specific issues important to Normanites.”
While groups like Unite Norman have focused on “pro-business” candidates, others like Red Dirt Collective have an eye on vulnerable populations.
“The choices couldn’t be clearer this election,” a statement from the group reads. “Either we choose to build a new just future, or we double down on immiserating [sic] the poor and the working people of Norman for the sake of the rich and over-served. Canvass, vote, and spread the word! A better world is possible if we fight and win, and we can’t afford to lose.”
The coalition’s statement shows it may hold upcoming virtual voter education events with opportunities for questions from the public.
Commented
