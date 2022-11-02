Norman is not home to the redevelopment tool Urban Renewal, but it may if the City Council moves forward with the idea.
Staff presented community revitalization tools, including tax increment finance districts, business improvement districts and urban renewal to the council during a study session Tuesday.
Following a brief overview of each, council members focused their questions on urban renewal as a possible tool to accomplish their goal of increasing affordable housing.
The objective of an urban renewal authority is to focus public and private investment in blighted areas such as vacant lots and dilapidated buildings that pose a threat to the tax base, the health and safety of the public and facilitate juvenile delinquency, transmission of disease or crime, a staff presentation shows.
State law has set the rules for an urban renewal authority. It is not a public trust, but would need council approval to be formed, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Staff created the “workable program” for which the resources would be spent to address the blighted areas.
The council would hold public hearings and approve or reject the proposed plan for the authority. The city, meanwhile, would appropriate funds for urban renewal purposes and could issue bonds, or implement a tax increment finance district.
The authority would have a similar organizational structure to a housing authority. The mayor would appoint five board members upon council approval for an urban renewal authority. Appointees must have lived in Norman for five years, Walker said.
The authority would hire an executive director and staff and would be adopted by council resolution, she said.
Councilor for Ward 7 Stephen Holman expressed concern that the tool could be abused.
“It ended up being used by a lot of cities to go after low income neighborhoods, neighborhoods that were mostly racial minorities,” Holman said. “And using this language, some of this language as a legal reason to go in with bulldozers and kick everyone out of their homes, bulldoze it and replace it with stuff and it’s not going to be affordable anymore. In many cases, they didn’t replace it with anything. It just became empty.”
Walker said in reviewing Oklahoma City’s urban renewal’s first report from the early 1960s and its most recent report, it was clear priorities had changed.
“You see now where they’re using this in combination with other tools to rebuild areas that have been left … and they’re doing it for affordable housing, they’re doing it for services, and things like that,” Walker said. “I suspect over time it’s been used for different purposes, but it’s the same tool and it can be used for things that are good.”
Councilor for Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she likes business improvement districts and urban renewal, but worried that improvements would raise property values and “out price homeowners.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the program could be crafted to include provisions for affordable housing initiatives.
Councilor for Ward 2 Elizabeth Schueler asked how the city could implement the goal of the authority into the city’s upcoming review and update to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Pyle said the timing of seeking a firm to hire for the plan is perfect to include many “things we need them to think about.”
Those components include the University of Oklahoma’s decision to join the Southeastern Athletic Conference, transportation plans of the Regional Transit Authority, and whether the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will build two new toll roads through Norman and now, affordable housing tools like an urban renewal authority.
“I don’t think it could happen at a better time,” Pyle said of the land use planning period. “At least we know all these questions we need consultants to help us answer and I can see how these pieces fit together really well.”
