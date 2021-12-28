Sen. Mike Lee of Utah will be the keynote speaker at the Helen Cole Memorial dinner sponsored by the Cleveland County Republican Party.
“We are so pleased that the Lankford Campaign worked with us to garner such an incredible speaker for our event," Cleveland County GOP Chair Nancy Sangirardi said. "This will be the largest event ever held by the GOP in Cleveland County.”
The Helen Cole Memorial Dinner will pay tribute to the late senator, who served in the State Senate for four years. Before serving as a senator, Cole served as a state representative from 1979 to 1984.
She also served as the mayor of Moore and worked in many capacities, helping the Republican Party in Cleveland County. Besides her political career spanning 18 years, she was also inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame in 1999 and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1968, 1992 and 2000.
“We felt it was time that such an incredible woman was honored, and that a volunteer who also has given so much back to the party should be identified and honored in this way,” Sangirardi said.
During the dinner, an award will be presented to a volunteer who exemplifies the service and support given by Senator Cole. Her son, Congressman Tom Cole, will present the award.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Norman. A reception for Sen. Lee will be held from 5-6 p.m. The evening will include dinner and both live and silent auctions.
To find out more, or to make a nomination for the Helen Cole Memorial Award, call the Cleveland County Republican party at 405-657-0042. For reservations go to thehelencolememorialdinner.eventbrite.com.