The City of Norman Utility Customer Service and Revenue will be closed from Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18 for implementation of new billing software. No payments will be accepted during this time, including online, telephone, walk-in and drive-through.
Service terminations scheduled for Thursday or Friday will be delayed until the following week.
There will be no impact to trash service.
For more information, please contact Utility Customer Service at 217-7739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.