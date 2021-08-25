The Norman City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to table an incentive program that would encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing confusion about the plan and unresolved questions of legality.
The measure would have appropriated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Acts funds to be used to incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations by allowing those who receive the vaccine or show proof of vaccination to enter to win tickets to the Sept. 11 OU football game, one entry to a $25,000 cash prize raffle and a $10 gift card to local business.
The city said it was planning on offering the incentive program through the Norman Chamber of Commerce, but the proposal raised concerns about legality for Ward 3 Kelly Lynn, who said Tuesday that according to Oklahoma law, a program like the incentive plan may not be legal.
The statute he cited — Oklahoma Title 21. Crimes and Punishments section 21-1051 — defines which organizations are permitted to issue tickets in a lottery fashion. While the Chamber of Commerce is listed as one of those organizations, the law says the chamber must act in conjunction with a merchant of the town.
Lynn, who works as a Norman attorney, said his understanding of this law is that the City of Norman is not a merchant, and therefore can’t work in conjunction with the chamber on this incentive program.
“Because we're not a member of the chamber and (the law means) a merchant from within the chamber is able to put up a prize as a raffle, and this is a lottery, you can't do this as a city,” he told The Transcript. “There might have been cities that have done it, but by state law, that doesn't mean it's legal and it doesn't mean it's not challengeable.”
City Attorney Kathryn Walker believes the plan is legal and the state statute was not written with vaccine incentive programs in mind.
“It's not clear under Oklahoma law whether a vaccine incentive program would be considered a lottery,” Walker said. “If it were considered a lottery, and you look at that criminal statute, there are some exceptions. Councilmember Lynn was referring to one exception that mentions Chambers of Commerce explicitly — what I was relying on was a different exception that allows qualified organizations to run raffles or these types of programs.”
According to the statute, a “qualified organization” is any organization that is exempt from taxation as a 501(c) organization. Walker said the Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 organization, meaning it is qualified to host raffles on its own.
“That's why they're considered a qualified organization to do one of these programs and that's why we suggested from the beginning that we partner with them,” she said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council said the chamber had agreed to ultimately be in charge of running and organizing the program. But according to an email obtained by The Transcript sent from the chamber’s president to Mayor Breea Clark and other city staff Wednesday morning, that was not the case.
“Based on the many comments attributed to me and the Chamber, let me again share my position and thoughts (these were stated in previous emails from the last few days); I am not in favor of a raffle at this time,” Scott Martin, CEO and president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said in the email. “There are legal questions, use of funds questions and built-in inequity based on uncertainty of the Interim Rules.”
While he said he is not currently in favor of the plan, Martin said he believes incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine is good and should be done — the details of this program just aren’t hashed out yet.
“The chamber has been very supportive and will continue to be very supportive of the city utilizing ARPA funds to support our local economy,” Martin told The Transcript. “We think the vaccine incentive program has merits and we would love to see our local businesses benefit from people who are vaccinated, and we support the city's efforts to distribute local business gift cards to those that are vaccinated. (But) we have concerns with if those funds can be used for that purpose and who can benefit from the use of those funds, and so on. So, we're doing more research.”
Martin said in the email to the mayor that contrary to what was said at the meeting, Parks and Recreation would be buying the gift cards for people, not the chamber. He said he wants time to talk things out rather than putting together a plan that may or may not work.
“Thankfully there is more time to flesh out these ideas and not rush to create something that doesn’t work to meet the end objective,” Martin said in the email. “I have not made any public promises to this program, so I’d prefer we get it right or not do it all.”
While The Transcript reached out to every member of the city council and the mayor, the only officials who returned requests for comment were Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who said he opposes a vaccine incentive program.
“If people were going to get the vaccine that has been out for a while now, they would have gotten that by now,” Tortorello said. “I don't think that we need to spend any money or time encouraging people through an incentive program to get the vaccine. The financial return on an investment is just not there.”