Shop owners and police are working to nail vandals who ripped through downtown Norman, hurling rocks or shooting up windows.
The vandals smashed windows and doors on Main Street in pre-dawn raids over several days.
“It’s very sad,” said a bridal shop owner. “Apparently there are several places which have had this happen, which is horrible.”
The bridal store and a jewelry store immediately reported incidents to police. Others have not.
Brockhaus Jewelry owner Brad Shipman said he has a good idea of who launched a big rock, partially penetrating the store’s big $800 front window on May 26. The officer who answered the alarm also found a door with a hole in the glass big enough to climb inside, police say, but found no one.
Shipman described the likely suspect as “a gentlemen who’s been around for the last 4 or 5 years.”
Shipman has been reviewing the surveillance video which he said appears to show the 4:30 a.m. rock-thrower was similarly built and similarly dressed as the person earlier digging through the store trash. Shipman said individuals dig for valuables in the store trash at 2107 W. Main St. up to 10 times daily.
“I think every business downtown is having problems,” Shipman said. “I think a lot of people don’t want to speak up about it.”
Bridal shop boarding up
While Bella Rose Norman was closed Monday, the bridal shop owners were there, writing a check to cover boarding up and measuring for window replacement at 2001 W. Main St.
“We reported everything to the police as soon as my manager saw it, called me and sent me a text,” said the co-owner, who didn’t want their names used. “You could see the glass just spider webbing.”
About 2 a.m. May 14, a small hole pierced the front window, possibly from gunfire.
“It looks like somebody might have shot it from the road. There was a small hole at the very top of the window,” she said.
A small pebble could have shattered the glass, she said. The glass, described as “not inexpensive,” was still intact. The police report states no merchandise was missing.
The owner said nothing like vandalism has ever happened before to the bridal store.
“In the Norman community you wouldn’t expect something like this to happen,” the owner said. “I hope the police are able to figure out who did this to all the businesses on this street.”
“You don’t want something like this to happen to anybody,” she said.
Windows have also reportedly been broken recently in a couple of other businesses along Main Street, though all incidents may not have been reported to police.
Police investigating cases
Police are working various angles but haven’t identified any links pointing to a common suspect or suspects, said Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Schettler.
“Both cases remain under investigation,” Schettler said Tuesday.
“Investigators will work to obtain any video evidence not received to date from those involved if it has not already been received by the department,” she said.
Vandalism offenses hit 346
Norman had 346 vandalism offenses reported from Jan. 1 through May 31, according to police records.
But vandalism has been big in the city previously, too. January through May 2022, there were 416 vandalism cases.
Schettler suggests anyone with anonymous tips on vandalism or other crimes should contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
She encourages business owners and residents to call 911 if they spot something suspicious. In cases where the incident doesn’t rise to 911 status, she suggests calling the non-emergency number at 405-321-1444 so an officer can follow up on anything out of the ordinary.
Shipman indicated Norman is anxious to address problems that may be associated with the homeless.
“It’s a very touchy subject. But penalizing the community, the small business owners … it’s time for it to change,” Shipman said. “I don’t know how to change it. But we all need to work together to figure something out.”
