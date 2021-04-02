Naming a new album of tunes “Still Groovin’” during these times can easily be interpreted as an act of defiance.
The ongoing pandemic has put the live music performance industry into a deep depression. Musicians are exploring new ways of bringing their sounds to audiences, but they’re also sticking with those that have been around since the 19th century, like making recordings.
Oklahoma saxophonist Vearl Tolbert dropped his new 10-track disc last month, and it’s been an exhilarating and emotional experience for him.
“It’s a mix of my feelings,” he said. “The excitement of wanting to get up and groove along with a desire for smooth relaxation. There’s Gospel in there, which is definitely relevant to my background in the church. So it’s a mix of what has influenced my music.”
Tolbert moves between soprano and alto horns, creating a sound that recalls the smooth jazz stylings you’d catch cruising I-75 into Motown listening to V98.7 FM. He’s built his career on this vibe, and “Still Groovin’” is a chill reflection of his artistic sensibilities.
Tolbert made his record here in Oklahoma. As with virtually all similar projects, it was a collaborative effort.
“I worked with some really talented producers and musicians,” he said. “One was a friend, Justin Young, who I’ve known for years and has mentored me and helped through the process. Another gentleman, Simon Reid, was the producer. Through the internet we were able to share and put it together.”
Tolbert’s pal Emmitt Brazille played bass on the platter.
“He did his part without actually having to be in the same room,” Tolbert said. “It was really neat to go through and learn that process. I learned to be consistent and polish my own sound. Justin told me that if you want to be a lion, you have to listen to the lions. In essence that’s the inspiration I look for. He was super supportive.”
In addition to his saxophones, Tolbert also added an Electronic Wind Instrument on several tracks.
“Intentionally, I split songs right in half between the alto and soprano saxophones,” he said. “I cycled in the Electronic Wind for effect and on some solos.”
Tolbert had been talking about completing this project for a long time, and the inspiration finally arrived.
“2020 and the impact it had on the music community is what did it,” he said. “It was just a really cool opportunity to sit down and make it happen. I posed the question, ‘what do I want to come out of this topsy-turvy year?’ It was a process of working with this team remotely to create the project. How and when it came together is what I’m most proud of.”
Tolbert has released an EP prior, but this is his first full album. He had “Still Groovin’” CDs pressed and it’s posted on several on-line platforms.
“I like holding a physical copy,” he said with a chuckle. “I know a lot of people like a digital copy and that’s out there for most.”
One of the key tracks is titled “Inside Myself,” originally performed by American jazz saxophonist Art Porter (1961-1996).
“It’s one of those tunes that smooth jazz fans from the early 1990s will certainly appreciate,” Tolbert said. “I took his version and put my own spin on it. He’s one of my favorite saxophonists and was certainly an influence.”
Another song titled “Lil Man” is homage to Tolbert and his wife’s four-year-old son.
“It makes me think of him waiting for me when I get home from my corporate information technology day job,” Tolbert said. “He wants to get on the ground and start playing with cars. It’s a theme song for getting down there and playing with the little man.”
Tolbert included Stevie Wonder confection “My Cherie Amour” on his record. He plays it with heartfelt intensity and shimmering grace.
“Stevie is the greatest, and that’s one of my favorite tunes of his,” he said. “I’ve played that tune live hundreds of times and it never gets old.”
Early reaction to “Still Groovin’” has been overwhelmingly positive.
“There has been a lot of love,” Tolbert said. “I have a group who want to see me succeed and hear the music I put out. and there’s another audience who knows me professionally and they have been inspired just by the fact that I’m doing it.”
Physical CDs of “Still Groovin’” may be ordered or downloaded at Vearlt.com.
