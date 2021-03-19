Dallas-based gourmet taco shop Velvet Taco has filed a building permit to open their first Oklahoma location in Norman.
Vaquero Norman Partners LP, purchased the building located at 1440 W. Lindsey St. from SAB One Inc. for $1.1 million.
Vaquero Norman Partners LP filed a permit for $650,000 to renovate the building, which was formerly Slice House Pizzeria and McAlister’s Deli.
Velvet Taco opened its first location in Dallas in 2011 before expanding to Chicago, Illinois, Atlanta, Georgia, Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Texas.
The modern premium taco concept boasts a variety of creative options including brunch tacos, falafel tacos and rotating “WTF” weekly taco features. They also serve beer, margaritas and wine.
