A nonprofit that assists veterans and their loved ones is bringing back their annual wellness fair later this month.
Envision Success for Veterans helps veterans transition to civilian life following their discharge by assisting veterans with disability claims and finding resources like housing, food pantries, clothing, and counseling.
The nonprofit will host the second iteration of their Annual Veterans & Family Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 inside the G Wing of the Community Services Building, 1151 E. Main St.
ESV created the event in 2019 to not only create awareness of local organizations who provide resources to veterans in the Oklahoma City metro area, but also to provide links to access. The annual event consists of wellness-related booths, presentations and demonstrations.
Attendees can visit the Delta Dental of Oklahoma booth to receive an oral wellness screening or the Oklahoma Department of Health table for a wellness check-up.
Caitlin Searl, communications coordinator with Envision Success for Veterans, said Humana will be on site to inform veterans about healthcare options outside of VA facilities.
Disabled American Veterans of Oklahoma, which provides legislative advocacy and promotes employment and health care opportunities for veterans with disabilities, is also expected at the event.
Veterans at the event can also find out more about the services provided by the Envision Success for Veterans organization.
DAV-trained benefits service officers assist veterans get connected with healthcare, disability claims, employment, education and financial benefits.
Additionally, they also host game nights twice a month and started peer support groups this month. The support sessions are separated for males and females in case “people are not comfortable sharing their stories in front of the opposite gender,” Searl said.
For more information regarding the Annual Veterans & Family Wellness Fair or services offered, please contact the office at 405-701-2015.