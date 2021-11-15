A packed crowd gathered Sunday afternoon near the Norman Veterans Memorial at Reaves Park to honor veterans who served in the U.S. military, those whose lives were lost and those who continue the struggle to cope in the aftermath.
The Veterans Committee hosted two speakers who shared stories of sacrifice and triumph in the United State’s history of war, but U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Ret. Ben Robinson said today, a different battle is being fought at home: the rising rate of veterans who die by suicide.
“This event today is about suicide,” said Robinson, who is the secretary of veterans affairs and military. “No. 1, we’re creating awareness that we have lost so many veterans. Today is about awareness. This will not stand; veteran suicide will not stand.”
Robinson reported that an average of 20 veterans each day — 7,300 a year — die by suicide.
“The suicides we’re losing are 55 to 74 — these are Vietnam veterans,” he said. “In one year, we will lose three times as many as we lost in Afghanistan.”
At least a dozen Vietnam veterans were in attendance Sunday, among them committee organizer Ron Gallagher, who flew helicopters during the war.
“I’ve known people who are on that [Norman Veterans] Memorial, other people in Norman and who lived elsewhere, and they’re not here,” he said.
Gallagher said he was well aware of suicide rates among Vietnam War veterans.
“It’s a terrible thing,” he said. “Some things catch you later, 10-15, 20 years later. Some things catch you and involve you more emotionally because of things you wish wouldn’t have happened.”
Robinson’s role as cabinet secretary has been channeled to focus on suicide prevention for some 300,000 veterans in Oklahoma. The cabinet’s efforts include oversight of innovative assistance programs to help newly discharged veterans transition from service life to private life, health services in their veterans’ hometowns and enhancing the state’s seven veterans centers, Robinson said.
Specialty courts for veterans also help those who have committed minor crimes enter an 18-month treatment program to avoid incarceration, Robinson noted.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ret. Stephen E. Regan also spoke of a life lost and one that had been largely forgotten for his sacrifice in World War II.
He has commissioned Paul Moore, a local “world class sculptor” in Norman, to create a bronze bust of the U.S. Navy Commander Ernest E. Evans to be installed in Muskogee, and a second one at the Oklahoma History Center, Regan announced.
Regan told the story of the former Muskogee resident who lost his life in the Battle of Samar in October 1944.
Evans told his crew aboard the USS Johnston destroyer that “I will never retreat from an enemy force,” Regan said. “He told the crew that anyone who did not share his view should leave now. No one left.”
Then came the day that many aboard the destroyer lost their lives, including Evans when he ordered the ship to charge a Japanese fleet with “at least a dozen” destroyers and several battleships. Regan said the American forces in the area were surprised by the Japanese fleet.
“I’m sure everyone knew it was probably a suicide mission,” Regan said.
After two hours of heavy fighting, Evans guided the ship to create a smoke screen that caused the fleet to assume the Allies resistance was much greater than it was. Eventually the Japanese fleet fled, he said.
“Several [Johnston] sailors were killed early on and Evans was injured,” Regan said. “His shirt was blown off, reports were that he had a couple of fingers blown off and he had shrapnel wounds in his neck and face, but he refused medical care and kept up the fight.”
Evans went down with the ship, his body never recovered. The U.S. awarded Evans the Medal of Honor for his actions that day, Regan said.
The Evans bust will be dedicated April 9 in Muskogee.
The ceremony closed with a 21-gun salute provided by the Norman Police Department; Boy Scout William McGovern played Taps, and the Oklahoma Scottish Pipes and Drums band with U.S. Navy veteran Paul Roberson performed “Amazing Grace.”