Reveille Bridge, a veteran organization in Norman, will on Saturday host a free event at Lake Thunderbird for veterans, active duty, reservists, first responders and their families as a way to celebrate their dedication to the country and community.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the south dam pavilion and will have free food, drinks, snacks, swag bags and live music. The event will also have games and lake activities such as fishing and swimming, the organizers said.
The people who run Reveille Bridge are wanting to become a “hub” for mental health services for veterans and to help them transition from active duty to civilian life and from struggling with homelessness to getting back on their feet, said CEO Lee Roberts.
“When we have a physical location it will be a place where they can come build camaraderie with fellow veterans, have support groups with fellow veterans so forth,” Roberts said. “On the homeless aspect, we’ve got to house several veterans that are homeless, due to whatever situation they may be in, and we are putting them through a four month camp, guiding them to Section Eight housing with [Housing and Urban Development], helping them get jobs and stuff like that.”
The event will help the community build camaraderie with one another and help raise awareness for the mental health struggles veterans face on a daily basis, Roberts said.
“This event will provide some entertainment to the veteran community and it will introduce more and more people out there,” he said. “And, coincidentally, it will celebrate the end of our 20-year war on terror, and it being on September 11 was coincidental as well. So we’ll be including that.”
For more information visit reveillebridge.org.