Noble Public Schools hosts Veterans Day assemblies to honor veterans.
Although the pandemic has halted an in-person assembly this year, organizers were not dissuaded. Dr. Jon Myers, assistant superintendent of Noble Public Schools, said a celebration to honor veterans is on tap.
“Mr. Gray and I had an idea,” Myers said. “Let’s incorporate all five schools and make a virtual assembly that we will send out [a link]. We’d love to celebrate veterans and Veterans Day in person, but we can’t this year.”
Having hatched a plan, they set to work to find a way to incorporate all five Noble schools.
Nathan Gray, executive director of instruction and school improvement, described the plan while keeping specific details a surprise. Gray and Myers teamed up with David Rowden, Noble High School broadcast production teacher, to produce a Veterans Day video that will feature a time-lapse
The Noble High School band practices on the field in preparation for filming a virtual assembly to honor veterans on Veterans Day. The virtual assembly, available on YouTube, incorporates students from all five Noble schools.
In addition, Katherine I. Daily Elementary students will sing a song, Hubbard Elementary students will recite a poem, guest Ron McMillan, a Pioneer Elementary janitor, will sing “God Bless the USA” and Curtis Inge Middle School students will present a montage of family members who are serving or have served in the military.
Select high school students will sing the “Star Spangled Banner,” and a band student selected through blind auditions will play taps. All schools will participate in saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and director of bands Fred Queen will direct the high school band in presenting colors for each branch of the service, while playing each branch’s theme song. Superintendent Frank Solomon will speak in honor of veterans.
Gray said he’s excited about the virtual assembly because “we wanted to do something.”
“Obviously, with the way things are going, we can’t do something in person, so to have all the schools pull together to produce one assembly is special. It’s the first time we’ve ever done this,” Gray said.
Rowden said it was important to organizers to incorporate into the virtual assembly something that each school site does each Veterans Day, while including as many students as possible.
“We’re trying to find creative ways to incorporate all the things that students are accustomed to seeing in the past to honor our veterans,” Rowden said.
Noble High School broadcast production students are recording, editing and producing the video, which will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Veterans Day and will remain at the following link: youtube/kHZmqZLwcW4. The community is invited to watch the video in celebration of veterans.
