A Moore coffee shop honored local Vietnam Veterans for their service Wednesday on the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. troops to return from Southeast Asia.
The series of negotiations that made possible the return of 591 American prisoners of war held in North Vietnam in 1973 was known as Operation Homecoming.
More than 60 Vietnam War veterans, most from Cleveland County, were recognized at Black Rifle Coffee Company, 1909 S. Telephone Road.
Navy veteran Gary Stalnaker served in Vietnam for 17 months, from 1969 to 1971, and flew A-6 Intruder attack bombers. He said Wednesday’s acknowledgement, meant a great deal because he didn’t feel welcome when he returned to the U.S.
“I remember sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge, and there were people up there throwing trash, and spitting and everything,” Stalnaker said. “That’s the kind of return that we got when we came back, so this is great. This is wonderful.”
Army veteran Bill Davis served in Vietnam manning tanks as part of the 25th Division, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor. He ate cake Wednesday alongside his friend and fellow Capitol Hill High School class of 1966 alumnus Ron Spiva, an Air Force Veteran who was stationed at Pleiku Air Base during the war.
“There were 10 vets in that class, and there’s only about three of us left,” Spiva said. “Four of them got killed the same year that they joined in ’66 or ’67. They didn’t make it.”
Spiva said after he retired from active duty, he attended the University of Central Oklahoma, then Central State University, through the G.I. Bill.
“I remember this (girl) in my government class (talking hatefully) about the war, and I didn’t speak up,” he said. “The teacher said, ‘stand up for yourself,’ but they didn’t like us, and I didn’t get treated well there then.”
It was commonplace for Veterans to speak little about their time in Vietnam. Davis said most didn’t bring it up.
“Years later, people would say, ‘I didn’t know you went to Vietnam,” he said. “My brother said to his wife one time, ‘you know, Bill went to Vietnam, but he never talks about it.’”
Spiva was on a quick reaction team as part of air base security.
“I learned the .50 (caliber rifle),” Spiva said. “If there was any action, we went to it with guns loaded. We had several skirmishes. I’m glad I’m here.”
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Dale Graham was honored Wednesday for his continued efforts to help veterans and their surviving spouses acquire benefits from the government.
Graham came home from Vietnam in 1967.
“It was a growing experience for me,” Graham said. “I had just turned 18 years old when I arrived over there, and when I came back, it was a different world.”
The year he returned from the war he started a job at Tinker Air Force Base, where he worked for over 30 years until 2002. In 1990, he started volunteering with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Since then, he said he’s helped more than 30,000 veterans and their families with benefit claims.
He currently serves about 300 veterans weekly with the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, 1233 W. Lindsey St., in Norman.
Graham remembers realizing how much help veterans needed as part of a counseling group following the war.
“I thought I was the only one that was screwed up, and after that I figured out we were all screwed up,” he said. “They took us out and put us in a sweat lodge to sweat out the evil spirits, and that’s when I knew I needed to help some other people. That’s been a real rewarding experience.”
Bryan Rich, a Department of Veteran Affairs peer specialist, said Wednesday’s event stems from Black Rifle Coffee Company’s efforts to host coffee socials in hopes of increasing veterans’ chances of connecting.
Whether that’s Vietnam veterans or younger ones, Rich said Black Rifle wants to create a “good and safe space for them”
“(Vietnam veterans) never really got the welcome home that we got when we came home from Iraq, so this gives us a chance to give them that proper welcoming,” he said.
