Shannon Hanchett, the woman affectionately known as Norman's Cookie Queen, was a "bright, inquisitive and driven" child who grew into a "passionate community leader and activist," according to an online tribute by her family.
"She was passionate about owning a small business, helping others, and social activism," the tribute reads. "She brought attention, insight, and humor to the important issues that affect our community."
Hanchett, 38, who baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue, died early Thursday inside the Cleveland County Detention Center.
She was found “unconscious and not breathing” by detention officers about 12:45 a.m. Hanchett was arrested Nov. 26 by Norman police on complaints of calling 911 with a false alarm and obstructing an officer.
Hanchett’s death is under investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Friends told The Transcript on Friday that Hanchett called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a "mental health crisis."
Friends and family will have two opportunities this week to remember Hanchett, a mother of two and a founding member of Norman Pride, an organization created to promote advocacy and provide support for the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday in front of Okie Baking Company, 231 Main St., where a makeshift memorial with chalk messages and flowers continued to grow Saturday.
A celebration of life for Hanchett will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Havenbrook Funeral Home, 3401 Havenbrook St.
The event will be livestreamed, according to the funeral home's website.
