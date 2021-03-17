The U.S. House of Representatives voted to reauthorize the lapsed Violence Against Women Act in a bipartisan manner with Congressman Tom Cole, R-Okla., voting in favor of the bill that would provide legal protections to women who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.
In a statement Cole said that he is a longtime supporter of the VAWA and was happy to see it pass with bipartisan support.
“I recognize the importance of strengthening and renewing tools to address domestic violence by reauthorizing the law,” Cole said. “While there are many misguided provisions that do not belong in the reauthorization legislation passed by the House, I am very supportive of the areas concerning Native American tribes and their ability to combat and end violence against women and children in their own communities.”
In the bill, Congress states that it found that Native American women are two times more likely to experience rape or sexual assault crimes than all other races and that 96% of Native American women who report being victimized, report it happening at the hands of a non-Native American.
This bill looks to “restore and enhance” local, Tribal capacity to address violence against women and provides for greater local control, safety and accountability.
Although the bill easily passed the House, Cole said that numerous changes have to be made in order for it to make it through the Senate and onto President Joe Biden’s desk.
“However, although I voted in favor of the legislation, I remain concerned that inclusion of certain partisan provisions puts final reauthorization of this critical law at risk,” Cole said in a statement. “In order to actually pass something out of Congress and get it to the president’s desk, this legislation must be truly bipartisan. I believe this legislation will have to change significantly if it is to have any chance to pass the Senate and be signed into law.”
Cole said he pledges to work with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that this bill passes out of Congress.
