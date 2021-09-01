A nonprofit on the front lines of treating substance abuse and mental health issues in Norman took the first major step Wednesday toward construction on a new facility that will better serve clients.
The Virtue Center, a Norman nonprofit that serves clients struggling with addiction, mental illness, trauma and more, broke ground on its planned new facility Wednesday morning, welcoming in a resource staff said will better support the work they do. The nonprofit is building its brand-new facility at 2457 Wilcox Drive, just off Interstate 35.
The center has played a critical role for more than 27,000 clients in its nearly 50 years in Norman, but its old facility doesn’t reflect the work the nonprofit does, Virtue Center Executive Director Teresa Collado said.
“This new building is going to be especially designed for treatment services,” Collado said. “This old building was formerly a church, it was a daycare, it was slapped together, and we’ve made it work for a long time, but this will be thoughtfully designed … this is what our community deserves, and this is what the people that we serve deserve to have.”
The progress on the new facility comes at a critical time when the pandemic is making life harder on many people, leaders said. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified or resurfaced struggles with addiction and mental illness for many Oklahomans, Virtue Center and state leaders said — for some, the last year and a half brought up substance abuse issues they’d never experienced before.
“This expansion is important not only because of what it does in our community now, but what it will be asked to do as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Wednesday. “We have seen mental health issues rise, addiction issues rise and so now more than ever, we need phenomenal nonprofits to help city governments recover.”
Even prior to the pandemic, substance abuse and mental illness had touched most Oklahoma families in some way. Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, said Wednesday that one in four Oklahomans personally deals with addiction issues.
Clark shared her own deeply personal experience with her parents’ substance abuse, telling attendees that had her mother not gotten help like that the Virtue Center offers, she wouldn’t be where she is.
“I come from a family that has massive and long struggles with addiction and mental health,” Clark said. “I remember having nights where parents wouldn’t come home. I remember finding liquor bottles and hiding them, because I knew that was what made my family different, and I didn’t understand it. But I know that I’m not the only little girl that grew up in a family like that.
“So, it’s so exciting and so important that we support work like [the Virtue Center’s], because if my mother wouldn’t have gotten help, I would not be standing here in front of you today and sharing that story with you and being excited for the future of our community.”
The center’s services touch every corner of Norman — the youngest client the Virtue Center has seen in recent months was just 10 years old, Collado said. The nonprofit partners with agencies from the public school system to the justice system to provide services, she noted.
District Judge Michael Tupper presides over the Cleveland County Treatment Court, where he said he sees firsthand the success of the Virtue Center’s work and the empowerment its services can offer. The county’s Treatment Court and Wellness Court both offer counseling, medication management, substance abuse treatment and more to offenders with mental illness or addiction instead of incarcerating them.
Tupper said the Virtue Center has been a “critical partner” throughout his 20 years in Cleveland County’s justice system.
“Addiction, it’s like any disease — it is treatable, and recovery is real,” Tupper said. “Addiction is not a moral failing, it’s not a character defect — this is a public health issue, plain and simple. And like any disease, if you’ll treat addiction with evidence-based, compassionate care, it can be overcome. This is the work that’s being done at the Virtue Center.”
The Virtue Center’s work extends far beyond Cleveland County, Collado said — the nonprofit serves clients from Oklahoma City, has an office in Purcell and sees people from Garvin and McClain counties, she said.
The new facility will leave the Virtue Center better able to serve all the clients it sees, Collado said. The building will be designed for the work staff does — it’ll have better noise control than the old facility, meaning confidential conversations can’t be overheard, she said.
Collado said the Virtue Center has received tremendous support from the community in this new endeavor, even while running a capital campaign in the middle of the pandemic. During shutdowns last year, The Virtue Center, like other nonprofits that provide life-saving community services, kept operating, giving people a way to give back when everything else ground to a halt.
“I think because other people stopped their plans, people still want to contribute and make things happen, and we had an opportunity to be a part of that, and boy did they come through for us,” Collado said.