Visit Norman’s social media and marketing team stood out in the eyes of the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association Board, which bestowed the tourism organization with a Redbud Award on June 13.
Judges considered two videos that captured 100,000 views and 700 new followers to Visit Norman’s social media accounts. The videos showed University of Oklahoma athletics mascots having fun at different places in Norman, including at Lake Thunderbird.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm told The Transcript he couldn’t be more proud of his team.
“The program was managed by Stephanie Brickman, who’s our director of marketing and communications, and Ryan Smith who was our videographer,” Schemm said. “It was their brainchild. We have an outstanding team here that all of Norman should be proud of.”
Schemm said the award shines a spotlight on how important community partnerships are for Visit Norman, including partnership with OU on the videos.
“Partnerships are vital for us no matter what we’re doing, whether it’s partnering with the university, as they’re our number one driver for visitors, from parents coming to see their kids or visiting professors to the athletics and the fans that are coming to visit, or with festivals and all the great events that we have here,” Schemm said.
Debra Bailey, president of the state travel industry, stressed the importance of tourism organizations across the state.
“Oklahoma’s tourism industry is a pillar of our state’s economy, ranking as the third-largest sector,” Bailey said in a news release. “Our state boasts remarkable attractions, captivating events, and remarkable cultural experiences, making it an enticing destination for travelers.”
Scott Martin, president and chief executive of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the work of Visit Norman is the reason many events come to the city.
“Tourism is a key part of our local economy, and there’s not a better active voice for the industry than Visit Norman,” Martin told The Transcript. “Dan and his team do an amazing job supporting our local hoteliers, restaurants, and retailers who are integral to our community’s success.”
It is not the first year for the tourism organization to bring home awards for their work.
Visit Norman received the Tourism of the Year award in 2022; Best COVID Collaboration in 2021; Best Publication/Brochure and Best Website in 2019; and Best Partnership in 2018.
Visit Norman is funded by the city’s guest room tax, increased last month by voter approval from 5% to 8%. The increase in revenue will fund the creation of a Sports Tourism Commission, which is designed to focus on sports tourism efforts.
The organization’s projected annual budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $1.98 million.
