Norman residents now have a way to easily find out about events and activities happening in the community.
VisitNorman has been working with the city of Norman and other entities to launch a comprehensive calendar to keep Norman residents informed on community happenings.
NormanCalendar.com has officially launched.
According to a new release by VisitNorman, the site uses an aggregator created by software and marketing company ITI Digital that targets the tourism industry.
Stephanie Brickman, communications manager for VisitNorman, said the calendar is a “one-stop-shop” option for the community.
No more looking at multiple websites for something to do in Norman, she added.
“Our mission (at VisitNorman) is to actually provide visitor information, but this allows Normancalendar.com to show all of the events that are happening that would interest residents,” Brickman said. “For instance, a Zumba class isn’t necessarily something that is going to interest a visitor, but we can have that on the community calendar to publicize its availability.”
Categories on the online calendar include Norman must-do, kid-friendly, sports and recreation, arts and culture, music and entertainment, out on the town, shopping, visitor events, wellness and workshops.
Tiffany Vrska, spokesperson for the City of Norman, partnered with Brickman to get the website launched. Shortly after joining the city of Norman in the fall of 2021, Vrska began reaching out to community partners to learn about the goings on and initiatives.
“Having a calendar where we can look at everything and support all of these different events instead of scheduling on top of one another was really important," she said, "and so I took that feedback and Stephanie and I from VisitNorman revamped an alliance of Norman communicators so that we're making sure that we're staying in lockstep with all of those partners.”
One of the most important elements of the calendar is the ability for citizens to submit their own events they wish to publicize to the community, Vrska said.
Users can click the "submit your event" tab and fill out the required sections on the form at the bottom of the page.
“This really gained some traction with folks, and it can be the universal calendar that everybody relies on,” she said.
Vrska said she hopes residents will encourage others to share it or link it on their own web pages.
“I think the more people that utilize it, you know, we will get more feedback on what people want to see and how we should organize it, and that will really help us in kind of improving it,” Vrska said.
Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman, said he hopes the new site will help local event planners get an idea of what else could occur on a certain date, in addition to publicizing classes and workshops that may pertain more to citizens than visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.