A potential hotel and motel guest tax increase would go toward funding a Norman Sports Commission, VisitNorman’s leader said Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the visitors bureau and convention organization.
The commission would be used to attract and develop sporting events that result in economic impact for the city, said Dan Schemm, the organization’s executive director.
It was one of the many travel and tourism related topics discussed at the meeting.
Last month, the City Council set an election for May 9 to increase the hotel and motel guest tax rate from 5% to 8%, the first increase in a decade.
Schemm said the tax increase has support from the Norman Parks Commission, The Norman Public Arts Board, The Norman Arts Council Board, VisitNorman Board, local hoteliers and youth sports operators.
“It is truly funded with only non-Norman resident dollars,” Schemm said. “If you decide you want to have a birthday party at Embassy Suites, rent a room and use their pool for a party, then you show proof of residency and you don’t pay the gas tax.”
Schemm said the tax revenue is shared with the Norman Arts Council and Parks and Recreation, with each receiving 25%.
At 5%, Norman is near the bottom of 25% of tax rates in the state. Schemm said the increase to 8% puts them in the top 25%.
“We would still be behind a handful, but we’ll be in the top 25%, and being the third largest city with all the amenities we have, we feel like there is opportunity here,” he said.
If the 3% increase is approved, 25% of that would go to the Arts Council, and 75% would go toward the creation of a sports commission to be governed by an operating board consisting of youth sports organizations, and the Norman Parks and Recreation Department, among others.
Schemm said 25% of the 75% of the commission share would fund Norman parks facilities.
“Let’s say you need a shade structure or better bathrooms or one field needs turf, or a facility needs more lights, there will be set amount that will go towards operation and maintenance and enhancement of these venues,” he said. “Parks (are) not getting cut out and the Parks Board approved this, but it just goes towards these sports venues.”
Mountain bike trails at Lake Thunderbird
Lake Thunderbird has about 24 miles of mountain bike trails. Improvements and even additional trails could happen in the not too distant future.
Schemm said a contract for a mountain bike trails study is in the process of finalization. Since 2020, he said a group of stakeholders has been talking about improvements of the trails and what they could become.
Road Trails, one of two nationally known trail bike trail designers, will look at the existing trails, and determine possibilities for enhancement without disturbing nature, Schemm said.
“The county has set aside $1 million of ARPA dollars to be spent at the lake,” he said.
Schemm said The Walton Foundation has ridden mountain bikes with a VisitNorman board member and other participants in Norman’s Team Warm Up Cycling folks and mentioned interest in a matching grant for the trail system.
Road Trails will look at not only redesigning current trails, but also how to add more to the system in collaboration with the owners of the lake, the Department of Reclamation.
With 89 miles of shoreline, and the existing trails only occupying around 2 miles of that space due to the “zig-zag” layout, Schemm said expansion seems feasible.
“How many more miles of trails, I don’t know,” he said. “I hope they come back with a lot more miles, but we’ll see — you gotta maintain them, too.”
VisitNorman website update
The bureau’s website is getting an overhaul, and it should go live next month, according to Stefanie Brickman, communications manager with VisitNorman.
Brickman said the site will debut April 19, just in time for Norman Music Fest, which runs April 27-29.
“It has everything one would need to find in a traveling website for a destination marketing organization,” she said. “It’s much more efficient and streamlined.”
Schemm said the site gives the option for enhanced listings and ads not available on the last site.
“Let’s say The Standard wants to be at the top of the restaurant listings — instead of just going alphabetically, which, that’s how it goes, if they want to be the first restaurant listed, there’s opportunities there to do that, which generates revenue,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.