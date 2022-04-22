VisitNorman will be celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week with two events coming up May 2 and 3.
The 2022 VisitNorman Annual Tourism Luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. May 2 at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave. Jon Schallert, a nationally-recognized speaker on destination development, will be providing the keynote speech.
Tickets will be $35 per person with table sponsorships available for $350.
The following day, Schallert will present a day-long destination development workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Railhouse, 102 W. Eufaula St. Lunch will be provided. For Normanites, the fee is $40, and for those attending from outside Norman, the fee is $60.
Link to register is visitnorman.com/pages/annual-luncheon, or you may request an invoice by calling 405-366-8095.
National Travel and Tourism Week is May 1-7. The 39th annual NTTW recognizes the Future of Travel and the critical role the industry will play in rebuilding the workforce, helping communities recover, fostering sustainability, ushering in new innovations and reconnecting travelers in the U.S. and around the world.
Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the travel industry was a powerful economic engine, supporting jobs and driving local economies in every pocket of America. Travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. While the industry has been hit hard by the challenges of the past two years, it is recovering and positioning for a return to growth.