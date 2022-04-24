VisitNorman will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with two events May 2 and 3.
The 2022 VisitNorman Annual Tourism Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. May 2 at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave. Jon Schallert, a nationally recognized speaker on destination development, will provide the keynote speech.
Tickets are $35 per person with table sponsorships available for $350.
The following day, Schallert will present an all-day destination development workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Railhouse, 102 W. Eufaula St. Lunch will be provided.
For Normanites, the fee is $40; for those attending from outside Norman, the fee is $60.
National Travel and Tourism Week is May 1-7. The 39th annual NTTW recognizes the future of travel and critical role the industry will play in rebuilding the workforce, helping communities recover, fostering sustainability, ushering in new innovations and reconnecting travelers.
In 2019, the travel industry generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.
While the industry has been hit hard by the challenges of the last two years, it is recovering and positioning for a return to growth.
VisitNorman exists to promote the city, to attract overnight meeting, convention, sport and tourism business to the community and to enhance and contribute to the overall identity and economic well-being of the city.
VisitNorman’s vision is to be the leader who proactively markets and develops Norman as the preferred destination in Oklahoma.