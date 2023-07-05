Visit Norman is seeking volunteers for Norman’s first ever Beep Baseball World Series to be held Aug. 1-5 at the Gillis Rother Soccer Complex, 1001 E. Robinson St.
Beep Baseball uses audio technology with beeping balls and buzzing bases for people who are blind or are partially blind.
The deadline to register as a volunteer is July 25, and opportunities range from one or multiple days to assist with registration, guiding players, managing equipment and support for event staff.
Registration is available at signupgenius.com.
The City Council authorized a grant application in May for tourism projects though the state to help offset the costs of hosting the event.
According to Beep Baseball Association’s secretary, Stephen Guerra, the event will draw 20 teams and is expected to have up to a half-million dollar economic impact, he told The Transcript in May.
The association formed in 1976 and has 32 teams nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.