Still not sure about how you're casting your vote on Feb. 9?
The following voter guide rounds up all The Transcript's election coverage from the last few months, answering every question from how to vote, to why voting in municipal elections matters. Read on for more.
How — and when — do I vote?
Norman voters can cast their ballots for city council races at any point from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Unlike early voting, Election Day voting doesn't take place at one centralized location — where you vote depends on where you live. You can find your polling place at the state's online Voting Portal.
Here's a few more steps to take before you head to the polls:
- Make sure you know what ward you live in. If you're not sure, you can use the city's interactive ward map to find out. You are only able to vote in the race for the ward where you live.
- Grab your voter ID card. If you don't have yours on hand, you can also use a government, state or tribal ID to vote.
Read more on tomorrow's election procedures here.
Who's on my ballot?
Wondering where your candidate stands on your ward's issues, or who you can vote for this week? Read through our December and January interviews with each ward's candidates below:
Ward 1: Brandi Studley and Chris Lewis
Ward 2: John Argo, Jay Wendorff, Matt McGarry
Ward 3: Incumbent Alison Petrone, Sam Talley, Kelly Lynn
Ward 5: Incumbent Michael Nash, Billy Davison, Rarchar Tortorello, Lisa Meyer
Ward 7: Incumbent Stephen Tyler Holman, Chris Jourden, Monica Marsh
Who's been endorsed by who?
Curious about which candidates received endorsements from which Norman groups? Read more on endorsements in this January story.
Where can I hear more from my candidates?
Watch your candidates take the dais and debate on the issues in this recorded version of The Transcript's Feb. 3 City Council debate.
If you're looking to specifically watch your ward's debate, Ward 1 starts at 13:45; Ward 2 starts at 57:14; Ward 3 starts at 1:59:33; Ward 5 starts at 2:44:06; Ward 7 starts at 3:33:47.
Watch at normantranscript.com/debate/ (if you'd rather read about it, you can also read our story from that night).
Does my vote really matter?
Think your vote Tuesday won't make a difference?
Read more here about Norman's historically low municipal election turnout, which means some races are decided by just a few votes.
How can I find results on election night?
Follow along on normantranscript.com Tuesday night for full and immediate coverage of every ward race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.