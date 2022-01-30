Voting Norman municipal election

Voters enter their polling place in February 2020 to vote in a municipal election. 

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

With the Feb. 8 election fast approaching, there's lots of candidates, issues and practical details for Norman voters to consider. 

Here's the who and how of voting this February in Norman.

Candidate profiles

We've profiled candidates in every Norman race. Get to know them here: 

Mayoral race

Ward 2 race

Ward 4 race

Ward 6 race

Ward 8 race

School board Office No. 2 seat

Practical info for voters

Early voting runs 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, ​​615 E Robinson St.

All polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 8, the final day of voting. Voters will find their precinct number and designated polling place on their voter ID card.

For voters still wondering which ward they live in or if they'll be voting for a city councilor this February, the City of Norman's interactive online map — available at bit.ly/3zSTaD4 — allows residents to input addresses and check their ward locations.

For voters who want to check their voting eligibility in the NPS Board of Education race, a map of districts is available at bit.ly/3ILY3RL.

Debate coverage

Mayoral and council candidates have participated in debates and forums across town. Read our coverage of each to learn where your candidates stand on the issues.

Norman Transcript forum

Watch anything from the entirety of our three-plus-hour debate to the segment with your candidates. Find candidates in each race at the following timestamps:

  • Mayoral candidates: Start-44:00
  • Ward 2: 50:00-1:11:00
  • Ward 4: 1:29:10-2:15:00
  • Ward 6: 2:19:45-2:48:00
  • Ward 8: 2:55:00-End

FOP forum

Police funding and transparency dominated discussion during the Norman Fraternal Order of Police's Jan. 7 forum for four mayoral candidates. Read more here.

Chamber of Commerce debate

The Jan. 24 Norman Chamber of Commerce debate probed all five mayoral candidates’ plans to boost economic growth, improve relations between the city and businesses and address homelessness, police funding and the city’s recent string of lawsuits. Read more here.

Other candidate coverage

Beyond candidate profiles and debates, this election cycle has produced plenty of other noteworthy stories. Here's some of the most important election related coverage to know about: 

FOP reverses course to back Heikkila; other organizations announce endorsements

The 2022 municipal election cycle has prompted candidate endorsements from Norman organizations and officials, including the Fraternal Order of Police, which reversed its decision to not endorse a mayoral candidate. 

Norman council candidate admits to removing opponent's mailer, leaves his own in mailbox

A video obtained by The Transcript showed Ward 4 candidate Doane Harrison removing an opponent's flier from a mailbox while inserting his own. Read more here.

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Nicole Kish for Norman Mayor

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Nicole Kish in the Norman mayoral election, making Unite Norman-backed Kish the first Norman mayoral candidate with a public endorsement from a statewide elected official. Read more here

Raising money: Campaign collections trickle in

Two candidates for the 2022 mayoral election are raking in campaign money and in-kind donations, election reports filed with the City of Norman reveal. Read more here.

Emma Keith is the editor of The Transcript, where she covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.

