With the Feb. 8 election fast approaching, there's lots of candidates, issues and practical details for Norman voters to consider.
Here's the who and how of voting this February in Norman.
Candidate profiles
We've profiled candidates in every Norman race. Get to know them here:
Mayoral race
Ward 2 race
- John Argo
- Lauren Schueler (incumbent)
Ward 4 race
Ward 6 race
- Elizabeth Foreman (incumbent)
- Alexander Torvi
Ward 8 race
- Scott Dixon
- Matthew Peacock (incumbent)
School board Office No. 2 seat
- Alex Ruggiers
- Dan Snell (incumbent)
- Chemise Stancle
Practical info for voters
Early voting runs 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E Robinson St.
All polling places are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Feb. 8, the final day of voting. Voters will find their precinct number and designated polling place on their voter ID card.
For voters still wondering which ward they live in or if they'll be voting for a city councilor this February, the City of Norman's interactive online map — available at bit.ly/3zSTaD4 — allows residents to input addresses and check their ward locations.
For voters who want to check their voting eligibility in the NPS Board of Education race, a map of districts is available at bit.ly/3ILY3RL.
Debate coverage
Mayoral and council candidates have participated in debates and forums across town. Read our coverage of each to learn where your candidates stand on the issues.
Norman Transcript forum
Watch anything from the entirety of our three-plus-hour debate to the segment with your candidates. Find candidates in each race at the following timestamps:
- Mayoral candidates: Start-44:00
- Ward 2: 50:00-1:11:00
- Ward 4: 1:29:10-2:15:00
- Ward 6: 2:19:45-2:48:00
- Ward 8: 2:55:00-End
Police funding and transparency dominated discussion during the Norman Fraternal Order of Police's Jan. 7 forum for four mayoral candidates. Read more here.
The Jan. 24 Norman Chamber of Commerce debate probed all five mayoral candidates’ plans to boost economic growth, improve relations between the city and businesses and address homelessness, police funding and the city’s recent string of lawsuits. Read more here.
Other candidate coverage
Beyond candidate profiles and debates, this election cycle has produced plenty of other noteworthy stories. Here's some of the most important election related coverage to know about:
FOP reverses course to back Heikkila; other organizations announce endorsements
The 2022 municipal election cycle has prompted candidate endorsements from Norman organizations and officials, including the Fraternal Order of Police, which reversed its decision to not endorse a mayoral candidate.
Norman council candidate admits to removing opponent's mailer, leaves his own in mailbox
A video obtained by The Transcript showed Ward 4 candidate Doane Harrison removing an opponent's flier from a mailbox while inserting his own. Read more here.
Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Nicole Kish for Norman Mayor
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Nicole Kish in the Norman mayoral election, making Unite Norman-backed Kish the first Norman mayoral candidate with a public endorsement from a statewide elected official. Read more here.
Raising money: Campaign collections trickle in
Two candidates for the 2022 mayoral election are raking in campaign money and in-kind donations, election reports filed with the City of Norman reveal. Read more here.