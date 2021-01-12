The Jan. 15 voter registration deadline for the upcoming municipal elections is quickly approaching.
The upcoming Feb. 9 election will include the Norman City Council races for wards 1,2,3,5 and 7 and the City of Moore City Council ward 1 race. There are multiple ways individuals can register to vote ahead of the Friday deadline.
Voters can register using the OK Voter Portal “Wizard” and then print, sign and deliver the application to the Cleveland County Election Board, located at 641 E. Robinson, Suite 200 in Norman.
Voter registration applications are also available at the county election board and all tag agencies, post offices and public libraries throughout Cleveland County. Individuals must fill out the application and return it to the election board.
Applications that are being mailed must be postmarked no later than midnight on Friday, Jan. 15, while applications that are being hand delivered must be dropped off no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, CCEB information services coordinator Tricia Rittenhouse said in a press release.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Feb. 2. Unlike the elections that took place in 2020, voters will now have to have their mail-in ballot notarized.
“Voters will submit their absentee ballots the way they did prior to Senate Bill 210,” Rittenhouse said in the release. “Yellow ‘Standard’ ballot affidavits are required to be notarized & pink ‘Physically incapacitated’ ballot affidavits must have the voter’s signature witnessed by two people.”
Mail-in ballots can be requested online via the OK Voter Portal, or an application can be picked up at the county election board and returned no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.
For more information about how to register to vote, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
