Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 8 elections, Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said Tuesday.
The elections include the City of Norman councilors for Wards 2, 4, 6, 8 and mayor; City of Oklahoma City mayor; City of Purcell councilor Division 5; Norman Public Schools Office No. 2; Mustang Public Schools Office No. 2; and Robin Hill Public Schools proposition.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Cleveland County Election Board Office located at 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200, Norman, and at all tag agencies, post offices and public libraries in the county.
Voter Registration Application forms are also available online at oklahoma.gov/elections.html or clevelandcountyelectionboard.com. Voters can check their registration status at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html.
Individuals who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence, or individuals who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday.
Completed Oklahoma Voter Registration Applications can also be dropped off in person at the Cleveland County Election Board until 5 p.m. Friday.
Eligible voters who would like to request a mail absentee ballot should apply now. The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board. Voters can also apply online with the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html.
The Cleveland County Election Board can be reached at 366-0210.