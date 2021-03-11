The deadline to register to vote for the April 6 elections — which includes the Norman City Council Ward 3 runoff election and the Norman Public School Board of Education Office No. 1 election — is Friday.
In order for an application to be eligible voters must have their applications postmarked or received by the Cleveland County Election Board no later than midnight, March 12. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
All voters can download a registration application at the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website or they can complete a dorm at the county election board, most post offices, tag agencies or public libraries.
In addition to the voter registration deadline coming up, county election board secretary Bryant Rains reminds people that if they plan on voting by mail to request a ballot and mail it back as soon as possible.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned,” Rains said. “Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.”
Voters can apply for an absentee by mail ballot via the OK Voter Portal or by visiting the Cleveland County Election Board’s office at 641 E. Robinson st. in Norman.
