This upcoming Friday, Oct. 9, will be the last day for Oklahomans to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.
All registration applications must be filled out, mailed in and postmarked no later than midnight on Friday.
This deadline applies to anyone who has not registered to vote before, has not changed their address to their current county of residence or those who need to change their registration information.
The Cleveland County Election Board responds in writing to anyone who applies to register to vote, Secretary Bryant Rains said in a press release. The response will either be a voter identification card which says the voters' new precinct number and polling place or a letter that explains why their registration was not approved.
“Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office,” Rains said in the release.
Registration forms are available at the election board’s office and most tag agencies, post offices and libraries within the county, the press release said.
To register online visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal or for more information, visit their website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.