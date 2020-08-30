A voter registration drive at Andrews Park Sunday is encouraging Norman residents to get politically active this year.
Carla Edwards, a local teacher who helped organize a rally in Norman this June, said she’s been inspired by young people’s response to racial injustice and police violence this year.
In response, Edwards arranged Sunday’s voter registration drive, an event at the Andrews Park amphitheater with registration paperwork, t-shirts and pens for attendees.
Watching youth leaders take to the streets to demand justice and change this summer pushed Edwards to take her own action and give others an opportunity to register to vote, she said. Edwards hopes to show people that their vote matters, and how they have the ability to change political systems and leadership through participation, she said.
“All these young kids are stepping up, and they’re showing ‘we can take the mantle,’ and it’s our responsibility to protect them, and to make sure their rights are preserved,” Edwards said. “ … I just felt the need to get people excited about voting, discuss the issues and protect the youth, protect our kids.”
Sheridan Johnson, a Oklahoma City Community College student, showed up Sunday to help Edwards and her family set up the drive. Johnson said she hopes young people see the power of their vote, and that they can help change a system they don’t believe works for them.
“Your vote is important — it’s one of our powers that we have — we get to choose how our government gets to run, and right now, it’s just not looking like the government is for everybody right now. It seems to be one side or the other, and we just want everybody to come together — we want everybody to have a voice, and we want our voice to be listened to no matter who you are, and right now that doesn’t seem to be happening.”
Johnson has been part of multiple rallies and marches this summer to push for racial justice, inclusivity and change locally. She said while young people are making their voices heard through marches and rallies right now, voting is just another way for them to push for the future they want to see.
“It is your future,” Johnson said. "People that are elected into the government, they have a say in your future. You don’t want to wait until it’s too late to say ‘why is that happening? Why couldn’t I have stopped this?’"
