Friday, June 3 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the June 28, 2022 Statewide Primary Election.
Individuals who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old or meet the age requirement to pre-register may apply to become registered voters.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Cleveland County Election Board Office located at 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200, Norman, and at most tag agencies, post offices and public libraries in the county. Voter Registration Application forms are also available online at oklahoma.gov/elections or clevelandcountyelectionboard.com. Voters can check their registration status at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
Individuals who are not registered or who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, June 3. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after June 28, 2022. Completed Oklahoma Voter Registration Applications can also be dropped off in person at the Cleveland County Election Board until 5 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Eligible voters who would like to request a mail absentee ballot for the June 28 Primary Election should apply now. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is 5 p.m. Monday, June 13. Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board. Voters can also apply online with the OK Voter Portal: oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.