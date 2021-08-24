Voter registration forms now available at City Hall
The City of Norman’s Diversity & Equity Office has collaborated with the Cleveland County Election Board to make voter registration forms available year round at City Hall’s lobby.
Women’s Equality Day will be celebrated across the United States on Aug. 26. The City of Norman is prepared to issue a proclamation in honor at the Aug. 24 City Council meeting. Women’s Equality Day reflects on the certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote, and celebrates the continued work toward equality for all women.
The City of Norman is proud to add an element of longstanding action to further support the proclamation and is committed to building an inclusive community where civic engagement is accessible to all its residents.
