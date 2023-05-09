Norman voters overwhelmingly approved a 3% increase to the room tax for hotels and motels, which will boost funding for public art and sports tourism.
According to preliminary results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, the measure passed with 3,049 votes, or 69.93% compared to 1,311 votes (30.07%) against.
The tax will increase from 5% to 8%, with the increased revenue to be divided between a Vision Norman for the creation of a sports commission, and the Norman Arts Council for public art projects.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm said he was pleased to see voters support the measure.
“VisitNorman is thrilled that the citizens of Norman voted to approve this guest tax increase,” Schemm told The Transcript. “The additional funding means more money for public art and more grants for our arts organizations.
“This will also enable us to create the Norman Sports Commission, whose mission will be to bring tournaments, meets, events, races, and competitions to Norman. Sports is an economic driver and we can’t wait to bring new visitors and their dollars to Norman.”
Visit Norman currently receives 50% of revenue generated by the existing tax rate while the city’s parks and recreation department and the Norman Arts Council each receive 25%.
That amounts to $825,000 for Visit Norman and $425,500 each for parks and recreation and the arts council, according to budget projections provided by the city.
The additional 3% increase in revenue — $1 million — will be divided between the sports commission ($787,500) and the arts council ($262,500), city records show.
While the funding apportionments between the sports commission, parks and the arts council are not codified in the ballot, the ordinance adopted by the council Feb. 28 stated the funds would be used to “foster tourism development” to Norman and “provide additional opportunities for public art.”
