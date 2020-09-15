Norman City Council may ask voters to decide the future of the Public Safety Sales Tax after a lengthy discussion during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The council deliberated if it would accept a matching $500,000, three-year grant to add four new school resource officers as part of its ongoing obligation to staff 13 student resources officers [SROs] in Norman Public Schools. The PSST II, a ¼ cent sales tax, was made permanent by voters in 2014 and required the city to add 41 officers and 30 firefighters. Only nine of the 13 required SROs have been staffed.
The PSST has lagged in revenue since it was enacted, but Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said it wasn’t a total surprise. He told the council that the city has always known it would require a subsidy from the general fund, but he did not project it would be “this much.”
The tax generated $9.5 million but required $1.5 million from the city’s coffers for fiscal year 2021. SRO salaries totaled around $1.1 million, Francisco said. By fiscal year 2025, the subsidy would likely grow to $3 million. The city would have to subsidize $300,000 more from the general fund after the grant ends, he said.
Justin Milner, associate superintendent and chief operating officer for NPS, said the district also is grappling with a funding deficit from the state budget due to the drop in oil and gas revenue. NPS was not asked to pay for a portion of grant funded officers, he said.
Councilors were not sure how the city would pay for the positions after the grant expires in three years. With the projected subsidy increases, several agreed it was time to ask for voter input.
“People want this program and that’s fine,” said Mayor Bree Clark. “But we still have to find a way to pay for it as well. Something has to give.”
Clark proposed asking Norman residents whether to increase the sales rate by a quarter cent or to decrease the provisions of the PSST.
The council is set to discuss a potential ballot measure during its Oct. 16 retreat. An election could be scheduled early next year. The council did not decide whether to accept the SRO grant and is expected to vote on the award before it expires Oct. 1.
