Norman voters said yes Tuesday to a nearly $354 million school bond proposal that will address a district wishlist for new construction and remodeling projects.
The first of two propositions, totaling $349.8 million, will address school improvements, including acquiring sites, construction, repairing, remodeling, and equipping school buildings.
With all 55 precincts reporting, it passed, receiving 9,049 votes (68.71%) compared to 4,121 votes against (31%)
The second proposition, totaling $4,100,000, will be used to acquire transportation equipment. It passed by a margin of 73.84% (9,736 votes) to 26.16% (3,449 votes).
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino expressed his gratitude for voters who supported the two propositions.
“I often talk about how Norman Public Schools would not be what it is without the support of our community,” Migliorino said. “The passing of the 2023 bond issue is another demonstration of that constant support.
“Thank you to the Norman voters who went to the polls and passed this bond, which will impact our entire district.”
The proposal features a new all-schools fine arts performance venue and a stand-alone facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport. It also includes a new multi-sport athletic stadium at Norman North High School and updates to Harve Collins Stadium at Norman High School.
A new transportation building for NPS, a much-needed animal barn for the district’s FFA program and the creation of multi-use spaces in district high schools for esports and other activities also are in the bond proposal, along with elementary school classroom additions, STEAM classrooms as well as maintenance and upgrades for every district school site.
Carolina Cunningham, president of Alcott Middle School's PTA and a former Monroe Elementary PTA president, said she is happy the vote passed. "It's refreshing to see Norman finally come together and invest in itself and its future, she said. "I'm excited about how this bond will continue the forward momentum that the 2019 bond started."
“In a time that it seems like our state government does little to support public education, I think it shows a lot to our kids and our educators and Norman that we value them all the new upgrades and addition will not only benefit to the students, but it will prove very beneficial in the recruitment and retention of quality, educators and administrators.”
Cunningham said passing the bond was crucial for teacher recruitment in Oklahoma — which is experience a teacher shortage — because many educators decide where to work based on facilities and infrastructure.
“Facilities matter for retention. Facilities matter for hiring teachers. To attract teachers to Norman Public Schools, facilities matter,” she said. “Just as much as our students deserve to have top notch facilities, our staff deserve them just as much.”
Migliorino said a top priority of the bond is to get rid of portable classrooms throughout the district, which pose a safety risk during extreme weather and distance students from the rest of their peers.
“Through this bond, we will be able to touch every single school site with projects that include safety and security upgrades, maintenance, classroom additions to eliminate portables, continued improvements to playgrounds to make them accessible for all students and so much more,” he said.
Kate Vahlberg leads Vote Yes for Kids, a grassroots initiative that has supported the bond. She said that its passage supports all kinds of students who attend the district.
“I’m also grateful for how this bond has the potential to positively impact every single student, from the performing arts center and the FFA barn to the Oklahoma aviation academy, the competition stadium to the eSports rooms,” she said. “This bond provides opportunities for hands-on education opportunities for all students, as well as for friendships and opportunities. That’s what these kids are looking for.”
Not everyone was excited about the passing of the bond. Danni Legg spoke out against the propositions at Monday’s NPS School Board meeting.
“I think this is frivolous spending. Why would the board bring $354 million bond to these people in this town knowing we are in a recession when some people can’t even put food on their tables,” Legg said. “My son graduated from Norman High. He’s a proud football player for Norman High. He would just be happy to play on dirt. He doesn’t need a new stadium, and I don’t feel this reflects the needs of the community.”
