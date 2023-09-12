Tuesday’s special election saw highs and lows with a landslide County Commissioner win and a close call on the renewal of the franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG).
With a majority vote of 71.28% Republican candidate Jacob McHughes was named District 2's new county commissioner.
“I’m grateful to the countless neighbors who took time to visit with me. It’s about the constituents,” McHughes told the Transcript. “It’s an honor for me to take this position.”
In a statement sent Tuesday evening he said: "As your new County Commissioner I will be working hard to develop and execute fiscally sound plans, ensure transparent processes and deliver county projects on time and on budget."
McHughes also acknowledged his opponent, Libertarian Clint Rapp, on his accomplishments.
“I met him in person at the forum, he’s a great guy. So I just wanted to congratulate him on running a clean race. And he did. He ran it hard and he’s a good person,” McHughes said.
"This was a rare situation where we could both share ideas at forums and within the community, and I look forward with the completion of the race this evening to serving all of our community members in the years to come," he wrote in his statement.
In Rapp's statement, also sent Tuesday evening, he said: “I appreciate anyone who took the time to help my campaign and those who supported me. My opponent ran a good campaign; with years of experience, the county will be well represented. I hope that issues and views that were brought forward by myself and those supporting me will be taken into consideration for his candidacy.”
McHughes said he will be sworn into office starting Monday morning.
While the County Commissioner race was easily decided, the proposition to renew the ONG Franchise agreement was anything but.
The proposal passed with only 50.24% of the Yes vote.
With this narrow decision, if the election is certified without a recount, ONG will be allowed the right of way into Norman’s city limits for the next 25 years.
In response, Darrel Pyle, the city manager, said in a statement Tuesday: “The City of Norman appreciates all residents who exercised their right to vote in the September 12th franchise election. A majority of voters have approved the agreement, per initial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. This will allow Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) the right to enter public ways to install, operate and maintain vital gas service for Norman residents.”
The Transcript also reached out to Mayor Larry Heikkila and Norman City Councilors for comment, but did not receive a response in time to publish.
Votes are not official until certified by the election board Friday. Though the ONG vote was decided by a close margin, there is no automatic recount trigger in Oklahoma law. The decision would have to be challenged by 5 p.m. Friday.
