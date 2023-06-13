Norman voters approved the first water rate increase in nearly 10 years Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Oklahoma Election Board.
Of the 8,305 votes cast, 4,678 (56.33%) who cast ballots were in favor of the proposal, while 3,627 (43.67%) were against it.
Voters in the primary election for Cleveland County Commissioner District 2, meanwhile, advanced Republican candidate Jacob McHughes to the Sept. 12 general election.
McHughes, an assistant commissioner to District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland, won with 1,584 votes (76.56%), while opponent John Bowman, a retired police officer and beekeeper, picked up 485 votes (23.44%).
McHughes, who did did not return a request for comment, will face Libertarian candidate Clint Rapp in the Sept. 12 general election.
The special election was set by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fill the unexpired term of longtime commissioner, Darry Stacy, who resigned earlier this year.
The existing term ends in 2024.
Bowman thanked his supporters.
“I want to take the time to thank all of you that supported me during this process,” he said in a statement to The Transcript. “Since I am not a politician, I started behind the curve and knew nothing about running a campaign. But you all helped me and from my heart I thank you.”
Water
Norman is the only city in the state that adopts utility rate increases by a vote of the electorate. The last time voters approved an increase was 2015.
Water customers will see their base monthly fee increase from $6 to $10.90 and a their monthly usage rate increase from $3.35 to $3.46 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
The additional $6.7 million in revenue will pay for water lines replacement, a well-blending chlorination disinfection plant, and fund a federal mandate to document the location of lead water lines in Norman.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he was grateful to see it pass.
“We appreciate the voters’ support in our ongoing effort to provide safe and reliable water supply,” he told The Transcript in a statement. “Thank you, Norman!”
Mayor Larry Heikkila also thanked voters for their support.
“Thank you voters,” he said. “And thank you for participating in the process to have your voices heard through your votes.”
In the days leading up to the water rate election, a print mailer campaign to defeat it was waged by local political consultant Pat McFerron’s Voter Information Network, a 501©4 organization. Mailers circulated last week and over the weekend and urged residents to vote no.
The mailer claimed the $6.7 million would equal an additional $51.69 year for every man, woman and child. City officials said most of the boost in funding would come from high water users, such as those who irrigate, and most customers would see an average uptick of only $5.45 or less on their bill.
McFerron believed the city could find the funds needed for capital projects, but city staff said they had exhausted other possible funding avenues.
Reached Tuesday, McFerron congratulated those who voted for it.
“I’ll be supportive of what the voters decide,” McFerron said. “I hope that the city uses these resources, and I have no doubt they will use these resources in the manner that benefits the city and the citizens here. My congratulations to those that are supportive.”
McFerron said turnout at the last failed water rate election was much higher during the mayoral race in April 2022.
Of 24,174 votes cast in that election, 13,201 voted no and 10,973 voted yes. Tuesday’s election only drew one third as many voters.
“When we had higher voter turnout, people rejected it,” he said. “It means it’s not an issue that drove people to the polls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.