Oklahoma Gas & Electric’s future in Norman is unknown after voters Tuesday overwhelmingly declined a 25-year franchise agreement for electric service.
State election board results showed 2,573 voters (60.71%) said no to the proposition while 1,665 voters (39.29%) supported it.
OG&E spokesperson Jacqueline Sit said the outcome of the election does not mean the provider will cease offering service to Norman residents.
“We will continue to work with city and community leaders to determine a constructive path forward,” Sit said in an email to The Transcript. “OG&E has served Norman for 100 years and we remain committed to our customers, having invested nearly $23 million in grid infrastructure in Norman over the last five years.
"As we work toward a resolution, we want our Norman customers to know that we will continue to provide the electricity they need to power their homes and businesses.”
In recent months, critics told the City Council they wanted to see OG&E focus more on renewable energy alternatives and better tree maintenance policies and sought assurances that power lines would be buried.
City staff told the council in a study session last fall that franchise agreements are not the place for such policies, but rather in a contract.
Contracts could be amended by the council, but franchise agreements must be approved by voters, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
Franchise agreements are virtually identical to ensure seamless delivery of services across numerous communities OG&E serves, she said.
Walker also told the council that in 2017 the agreement did not reach voters because the council at the time could not reach a consensus to do so.
According to the agreement, the service provider remits a 3% franchise fee -- $2.8 million last year – to the city. The agreement also states OG&E can operate utility services in the city’s right-of-ways and is not liable for damages that may occur.
Community members commented before the election in favor and against the franchise.
Chamber of Commerce President Scott Martin supported it because it would “provide the community the stability it needs.”
“There are few things more important to maintaining the quality of life and future economic growth of our community than having a reliable and resilient power grid system that OG&E Norman has been providing for 100 years,” Martin said in a letter to The Transcript on Sunday.
In a second letter to the newspaper, Joe Carter, former council member for Ward 4, said he voted against it while on the dais and he planned to do again Tuesday.
“Norman has its own mantra,” Carter said. “We have our own values, and they might be different than those of other cities. Shouldn’t our OG&E franchise agreement be able to reflect our values? Shouldn’t this agreement say we will buy electricity from you for 25 years if you do this, this and this?”
