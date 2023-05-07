Voters will decide Tuesday if the city gets to raise its hotel tax rate from 5% to 8% to boost funding for arts, parks and recreation, and the formation of a sports commission.
Visit Norman currently receives 50% of revenue generated by the existing tax rate while the city’s parks and recreation department and the Norman Arts Council each receive 25%.
That amounts to $825,000 for Visit Norman and $425,500 each for parks and recreation and the arts council, according to budget projection provided by the city.
If voters approve, the city would divide the additional 3% increase in revenue — $1 million — between the sports commission ($787,500) and the the arts council ($262,500), city records show.
In March, the City Council unanimously agreed to send the question to voters after members learned the commission would be a full-time branch of Visit Norman to draw sports entertainment and tourism to the city, and it met with the full support of local hoteliers.
Visit Norman Executive Director, Dan Schemm said the commission will free up his staff to focus on other tourism efforts and pay for itself, as commissions do in other cities.
“There are sports commissions all across the country,” Schemm said. “Tulsa was one of the first sports commissions created and they’ve attracted all kinds of sporting events. In fact, they were able to attract the National BMX Foundation and national association to Tulsa through the sports commission.”
Schemm said Norman is in a position to compete for sporting events because of the number of available venues. The city continues to add and improve ball fields through the voter approved half-cent Norman Forward Sales Tax.
“You have to have the right venues, with the right number of fields and the right amenities to support that,” Schemm said. “It’s a competitive market and there are communities all over the country that are bidding to get these things.”
He also noted that Norman is known for athletics.
“We see that right now with the super stars of the softball world, both men’s and women’s gymnastics are powerhouses and football,” he said.
In previous council study sessions, staff agreed to set operating agreements for sports venues to prioritize local leagues. It was something Schemm agreed should be in balance with out of town events.
“We will work with the operators to have the venues fill in the gaps for windows of opportunity when our local leagues aren’t using them,” Schemm said.
If approved, the rate increase would be the first increase in 10 years.
While the funding apportionments between the sports commission, parks and the arts council are not codified in the ballot, the ordinance adopted by the council Feb. 28 stated the funds would be used to “foster tourism development” to Norman and “provide additional opportunities for public art.”
Some who attended the meeting said raising the tax rate may discourage visitors from staying in Norman, when nearby Moore has no guest tax.
Schemm countered those concerns by pointing out that Moore has only 400 rooms and while they have no guest tax, “they don’t market” their hotels.
The push for a rate increase falls in line with the University of Oklahoma’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Schemm told the council during a January study session that hotel rates are higher in SEC communities.
Schemm told The Transcript he hopes voters will approve the increase and help move the city’s sales tax growth forward.
“The sports commission and the increase in guest tax funds will allow us to have more resources to go out and brings events into Norman,” he said.
“And this is other people’s money, visitors’ money coming to enhance the quality of life for our Norman citizens.”
