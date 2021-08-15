Norman voters will be asked to decide to whom the city attorney should answer following a recommendation by the Charter Review Commission to restructure the position.
Who is the client when a city attorney is hired and fired by a city manager instead of the elected officials, who rely on legal opinions?
This and other questions were raised during discussions after the body was asked to reconsider whether the attorney should be an at-will employee.
The council appoints and removes the city manager under the conditions of an employment contract, and the commission suggested similar language for the position of city attorney, who currently answers to the city manager.
If voters approve of the 8-3 recommendation, the city attorney position will become an at-will position under the council, similar to the city manager.
During its Aug. 3 meeting, the Norman City Council approved the commission’s recommendation 7-2, with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voting against. An election date for amendments has not been set.
For two years, the commission has met weekly to consider recommendations to the council as part of a charter-mandated review period that happens every 10 years. The commission can only consider proposed amendments if the subject is directed from the council or mayor for study.
The council OK’d the city attorney recommendation after Charter Review Commission Chair “Midway” Bob Thompson presented a final report to councilors this month.
“As a lawyer, you really get into the question of who your responsibility is to,” said Charles Thompson, executive director of the International Municipal Lawyers Association. City councils across the nation have asked whether the city attorney’s responsibility “to the city as a whole, which would be to the council and manager, or is it only to the council?” Charles Thompson said.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the commission that according to the Oklahoma Rules of Professional Conduct’s rule 1.13, “regardless of employment status or identification of the employer, the city attorney represents the city as a whole, as expressed by majority action.”
The City of Oklahoma City’s charter shows the municipal attorney, an at-will employee, is the legal advisor to the “Mayor, Council, City Manager and Heads of Departments.” The City of Tulsa’s charter contains similar language, but adds “all divisions” of the city. Norman’s charter lists the city attorney’s obligation to the council and city manager.
The Transcript queried several major cities in Oklahoma, learning that city attorneys in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Lawton answer to the council. In Tulsa, the city attorney answers to the mayor in a city governed by a Strong-Mayor form of municipal government.
The commission raised a second concern that a city attorney who answers to a city manager may issue opinions favorable to their boss under threat of termination. Some commissioners were concerned that placing the city attorney under the council would “politicize” the position.
“Do you want the attorney’s advice to be colored by fear of losing their job? That’s the overall question,” Charles Thompson said.
He speculated that neither a position appointed by council or the city manager would necessarily “color” the legal advice, but councils across the country worry about the influence of a city manager on their city attorney.
With a city attorney under a city manager, it’s unlikely there will be a perception that the attorney’s advice “will be seen as only supporting that of the manager,” Charles Thompson said.
“Chances are that’s not a correct perception, because it may be that the attorney tells the city manager not to put something forward because it doesn’t make sense legally and so it never gets to council … because it’s already been vetted,” he said.
Bob Thompson said a fellow commissioner and former city attorney was adamant that a city manager can color the advice of a city attorney under that manager’s direct employment, creating “advice which is filtered by the city manager’s goals and objectives.”
Fear of termination should not be a consideration in legal advice, Charles Thompson said. He was of the opinion that a city attorney should be appointed and removed by both council and city manager.
“There’s at least some consideration for the fact that if the manager feels the attorney is giving good advice, then the manager puts him or herself on the line to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ where the council doesn’t [agree],” Thompson said.