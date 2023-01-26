City officials hope voters will approve a rate hike that would nearly double the current tax on Norman hotel and motel rooms as early as May.
Visit Norman Executive Director Dan Schemm this week asked the City Council to support his bid to increase the 5% tax to 8%. It would be the first increase in 10 years, he told the council Tuesday during a study session.
According to Schemm’s presentation, half the tax revenue is shared with the Norman Arts Council and Parks and Recreation, which both receive 25% of the funds.
The projected revenue this year for the tax is $1.65 million with $412,500 each allocated to the arts council and parks and $825,000 to Visit Norman, his presentation showed.
The request comes ahead of the University of Oklahoma’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference for athletics and increase seating for football –- decisions Schemm believes will increase student population and tourism.
Tourism’s economic impact in Cleveland County is $359 million in spending, $101.5 million in earnings and accounts for at least 4,340 jobs. Local tax impact is $12.4 million and state tax is $13.8 million according to a Travel Oklahoma study.
If voters approve the increase, a portion of the additional money would fund the Norman Sports Commission as a 501c6 division of Visit Norman, Schemm said. The commission, which would be designed to attract sports tournaments to Norman, has not yet formed.
“So, I’ve been here almost nine years and about half that time I feel like I’ve been working on trying to find a way to fund a sports commission,” Schemm said Tuesday.
Thousands of sports commissions across the country use the organizations to attract sports tourism to communities. Tulsa has one and Oklahoma City is working to form another, Schemm said.
The additional revenue would total $1 million with an additional $787,500 for Visit Norman and the sports commission and $262,500 for the arts council, he told panel members.
The extra cash would not boost additional funding to parks and recreation.
Asked if Jason Olsen, parks and recreation director, was “okay” with the proposed arrangement, he answered that he was “supportive of whatever” council agreed to.
Olsen said he believed it would be a benefit to the department to attract more events and help the city afford more upgrades to park features which serve youth.
Ward 2 council member Lauren Schueler expressed concern that big tournaments could squeeze out local leagues for available venue bookings.
Schemm said the organization would not be in charge of venue bookings and an advisory committee for the sports commission would include local stakeholders such as parks and recreation staff.
“We’ll want all these venue operators on this advisory board working closely with us on this,” Schemm said. “It’s not going to be a tournament every weekend.”
The rate increase would mean Norman’s will be higher than Oklahoma City’s 5.5%, a chart in his presentation showed.
Cities in the SEC or Big 12 Conference showed tax rates as high as 15%, Schemm’s presentation showed.
Ward 3’s Kelly Lynn asked why not “go for broke” and raise it even higher.
“What normal person has ever looked at that data unless we hold it up to their face all the time and say, ‘hey just reminding you that Norman has one of the highest rates in the state?’”
Schemm said the rate may go unnoticed by “leisure travelers” but convention and conference organizers consider the room tax rate, and it would be important for hoteliers to support it.
“If our hotels opposed this, it would certainly make it much harder to pass,” Schemm said. “We want to make sure our partners at hotels are in favor of it.”
Lynn agreed.
Staff said an ordinance would appear on the council’s agenda in early February.
