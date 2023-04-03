Residents in Ward 5 will decide the next City Council member in Tuesday’s runoff election.
The race between incumbent Rarchar Tortorello and Michael Nash has been punctuated by two key issues facing the city’s most rural ward — the possibility of new turnpikes and high density development where hundreds of residents say neither is wanted.
Both candidates have vowed to fight the turnpikes and sprawling housing additions.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tortorello defeated Nash in the February 2021 election, but the February 2023 vote was split by challenger Cindi Tuccillo. Tortorello received 970 votes, or 40%, while Nash picked up 836 votes or 34.4%. Tuccillo received 618 votes (25.5%).
Neither candidate received the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.
Nash served as the ward’s councilor when he was appointed to the seat in August 2020 following a vacancy.
The election has included promises by both candidates to stop the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s plans to build two toll roads in Norman, one along Indian Hills and the other in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
Tortorello joined a lawsuit against OTA last year. A district court judge ruled in December the agency violated the Open Meeting Act when it failed to sufficiently state its plans on agendas last year.
Nash cofounded the opposition organization, Pike Off OTA, which filed its own lawsuit. The group alleges the agency does not have legislative authority to build Norman area turnpikes and has violated the state’s one bond rule.
The lawsuit has not been resolved.
Meanwhile, the city is conducting a review and update to its 2025 Master Land Use and Transportation Plan – which will decide where to build a shortage of 23,000 housing units.
Both candidates have said they oppose high density development as a way to protect the ward’s rural way of life and the watershed. The lake is the city’s primary source of drinking water and is an impaired body of water according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
The open meeting act lawsuit has been appealed and the Pike Off lawsuit will be decided by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
