Voters could decide a charter amendment on a ballot next year if the Norman City Council approves a recommendation to speed up water rate increases, city officials say.
The charter requires voters to approve utility rate increases, the language reads. The Charter Review Commission (CRC) voted unanimously during its Monday night meeting to require staff to submit an annual rate study to the City Council for a possible election to raise rates. The council will decide if the proposed amendment will appear on a ballot, according to the City Charter.
For months, utility staff have told the council a rate increase is needed to complete big ticket projects, The Transcript reported in May. Voters approved a rate increase in 2005 but declined to approve one in 2010. By the time of a 2015 voter-approved rate increase, it had been 10 years and the rate was like a sticker shock, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript.
“Instead of having one gigantic change in bill, they’ll have incremental changes and not just from a financial standpoint, but also from the overall standpoint allows us to address issues more frequently,” Meyer said.
CRC Chairman Bob Thompson said the recommendation to amend the charter still protects the public’s right to vote on increases but offers the council an opportunity to ask voters to do so incrementally.
Thompson said in years past when the CRC has recommended removing voter approval, the council refused to approve it.
“There were two problems,” Thompson said. “One is the political problem that nobody wants to ask people to give up their right to vote.”
The second problem that the commission noted was the utilities department was “running top-notch operations and paying the lowest rate,” he said. “So, in terms of the effectiveness of this policy, it looks like it’s an effective policy so why would we change a policy that is giving the consumers the lowest prices and the best outcome? The citizens have rarely declined to give the city increases when they’ve asked for them.”
FOR THE ASKING
In May, then-Utilities Director Ken Komiske told The Transcript his department was facing some big expenses such as a $14 million automatic meter infrastructure system and a well blending plant, at a cost between $14 to $16 million. Komiske retired in August.
Chris Mattingly, who replaced Komiske as utilities director, said the needs remain and would save tax payers money and water in the long term.
The automatic reader system is designed to alert users of a leak or other water loss issues throughout the city to conserve water. The rate at which Norman residents lose water is around, 12% but that’s still better than the 20% average most cities experience, Mattingly said.
“Twelve percent is not a terrible number if you ask EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) or DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality),” he said. “They like you to be around eight to 10 for a city our size because you can’t get to zero even though we all shoot for it.”
A DEQ-recommended well blending plant would prevent the city from the need to maintain blending treatment systems on each well, Mattingly said.
“Right now, the wells come in separate into our distribution system. If we want to disinfect the way DEQ wants to, we’d have to put one in every well. We have 32 wells. It doesn’t make sense to have 32 little treatment centers, but it makes more economic sense to bring it all in to one consolidated spot, and then set up a disinfecting system [there],” he said.
The last water rate increase paid for the installation of nine wells, which are scheduled to be completed in December, Meyer said. The funds also were used to update the water treatment plant to increase water quality issues with the odor and taste caused when Lake Thunderbird turns over, she said.
Mattingly said incrementally increasing rates would help his department save money by replacing water lines before they burst. A water line ruptured on Mother’s Day near Westwood Golf Course on Robinson.
“That blows out the road, the curb, the sidewalk and they ended up spending $60,000 to patch all that up and put on one clamp to get us down the road, versus for $60,000 I could have replaced a lot of 12-inch pipe. I could have done $60,000 worth of replacement instead of putting a Band-Aid on it.”
Mattingly did not disclose the amount of increase needed, but said he will seek input from the council during its upcoming retreat mid-October. The retreat will be held at the City Hall where councilors will set goals and hear from department heads on major city projects in the coming year. Retreat meetings will be open to the public and will be recorded, Meyer said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.