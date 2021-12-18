Downtown Norman businesses decked their spaces in festive decor to create festive ambiance and now they need help from the community to decide on their favorite Christmas decorations for their annual holiday contest.
Norman residents have until Dec. 21 to choose their favorite holiday displays as part of the Magic of Christmas on Main Street Decorating Contest. The stores are categorized into bars and breweries, coffee shops and sweet treats, restaurants and shops and services.
Residents are encouraged to take a stroll through downtown to decide on their favorites and then visit downtownnorman.com/holiday to place votes in each category.
The Pioneer Library System is preparing plaques for the winners, which will be decided Tuesday.
Amy Pence, manager at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum, said they are excited to be eligible for the annual contest, despite not being on Main Street.
“We decorate every year, and work so hard to make this place so fantastic,” Pence said. “It’s taken myself, our board members and 10 volunteers since the first week of November to get all of this decorated, but we’re finally done.”
There are 20 Christmas trees of different sizes throughout the museum.
The walls inside of BIG Brewing are decorated with Die Hard posters, art and movie replica paraphernalia.
Buddy the elf and a festive display of balloons can be seen from Main Street looking at the storefront of Apple Tree Chocolate. Co-owner Ashley Jackson said they used Cultivate Event Planning of Oklahoma City for the installation of the balloon displays.
“They did our grand opening balloons as well, and she’s the best,” Jackson said.
Emma Durham, manager of Bison Witches Bar & Deli, said decorating took about three weeks.
“We just finished the fireplace and all of the stockings a few days ago, so it’s been a process, and we’re still getting lights up in the hallways,” Durham said.
Lance Whitlow, associate designer at Mister Robert Fine Furniture, said it took around a day to get the tree and decorations up inside the store.
“We went with the Nutcracker theme, and have the Sugar Plum Fairies up there, along with the Nutcracker,” Whitlow said.
Artifactory co-owner Amy Baldwin said her 17-year-old son Jack painted a festive Main Street streetscape along the bottom of one of the outer facing windows.
Amy said Jack worked on the art around midnight one evening, and was laying down sideways creating the streetscape in reverse to ensure he didn’t erase his work as he progressed on it.
“[My mom] asked me to create something and sent me a few ideas on Instagram,” Jack said. “I didn’t do it all at once.”
In addition to Jack’s art, the entrance to Artifactory and Sewciety has handmade stockings and two Christmas quilts by Tate Pensoneau, one of which will be raffled off at the Christmas Market Saturday.
Mannequins wearing holiday lingerie and naughty Santa hats face can be seen from the windows of Adam and Eve on Main Street.
Adam and Eve employee Alaska Smith said their decorated tree has been used for multiple holidays including Halloween.
“I love Christmas and love to decorate,” Smith said. “It took me probably a couple weeks spread out throughout my shifts putting a tree up, and then maybe some lights during another shift.”
Andrew Coulter, bartender at Red Brick Bar, said he decorated the inside with the theme Winter Wonderland.
“I wanted to stick with the idea of snow falling from the ceiling and the background kind of gives a frosty appearance behind the stage and the area behind the bar as well,” Coulter said. “We can’t decorate the front windows, so we changed the lights to blue around the windows and, at night, it gives a cool appearance.”
For a complete list of participating businesses in the contest, visit downtownnorman.com/holiday.