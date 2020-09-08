Despite the president’s advice on the upcoming election, Oklahomans who try to vote twice in a single election could find themselves facing serious legal consequences, state and local officials said.
Last week, President Donald Trump posted a thread of tweets encouraging voters to vote twice in the November general election.
“On Election Day, or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted),” Trump tweeted. “If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated.[sic]”
But in Oklahoma, voting more than once during a single election is considered a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to Oklahoma statute, anyone who “votes more than once at any election, who votes in a precinct after having transferred voter registration to a new precinct, or who, knowing that he or she is not eligible to vote at an election, willfully votes at said election shall be deemed guilty of a felony.”
If voters have requested an absentee ballot and show up to their polling place, they are required to sign a sworn affidavit stating that they have not mailed in the absentee ballot, said Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary Kathy Singer.
The Election Board has multiple ways to track an absentee ballot, Singer said.
“The Oklahoma Voter Portal will show you what absentee ballots have been mailed to you, whether [the election Board] has received them, what date they mailed it to you, the date received them and you also receive a checkmark on if it was counted,” she said.
The check mark showing that a ballot has been counted won’t appear until Election Day, Singer said. If voters see from the portal that their ballot has not been counted or received, they should still refrain from voting in person, since that would be considered attempting to vote twice, Singer said. If an absentee ballot is rejected or not received on time, then the vote will not be counted.
The Oklahoma Voter Portal is available on the state Election Board’s website.
The Oklahoma State Election Board has numerous safeguards in place to protect against people attempting to vote twice, state election board secretary Paul Ziriax told The Transcript.
Those safeguards include:
- Absentee affidavit verification through notarization, witnessing or ID copies
- Chain of custody laws to prevent someone from taking possession of another person’s absentee ballot, where it would be vulnerable to tampering
- Tracking voters who request an absentee ballot, and requiring an affidavit if that person wants to vote in person instead
- Tracking large numbers of absentee ballots sent to a single address
“When voter fraud is detected, it is reported to prosecutors for investigation,” Ziriax said. “Absentee fraud is rare in Oklahoma because of these safeguards. As long as these protections remain in place, Oklahomans can be confident that our absentee voting is secure.”
In an interview with KFOR, Ziriax said it is easy to catch those who attempt to vote twice.
“Frankly, only a moron would try to vote twice in my opinion,” Ziriax told KFOR. “Every time they try, you are caught.”
