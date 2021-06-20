A Purcell drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility will be able to expand its capacity and reach more Oklahomans with the help of Norman’s Seth and Nina Wadley.
Through a considerable financial donation, the Wadleys and the Seth Wadley Auto Group have pledged to help build an additional housing facility at Rob’s Ranch Treatment Center in Purcell.
The $200,000 contribution will allow the center to build a 20-bed, 4,500-square-foot residential dormitory, moving their occupancy from 40 to 60, which will allow the ranch to accommodate the “growing demand for drug and alcohol treatment in Oklahoma,” according to a release by the ranch.
Founded in November 2010 by Dick Liddell after he lost his son to addiction, the faith-based facility provides 90-day residential treatment for men struggling with substance abuse, looking to find healing and a sense of hope.
Kent Bowles, director of development and marketing at Rob’s Ranch, said Liddell successfully set up the ranch to meet the needs of Oklahoma families, but space is limited.
“This just expands that access and gives them a better opportunity to help more families and more adult men in treatment,” Bowles said.
He said the ranch is known for taking in individuals regardless of their circumstances and helping them hit a “restart button on life.”
As long as one is willing to accept the comprehensive counseling and receive guidance in their daily decision making process, Bowles said rehabilitation is possible.
He said many who come to the ranch would say it’s the most loving and helpful facility they have experienced, because they know how to approach the process.
“Even though people will go to the ranch while dealing with guilt and shame from their actions and the abuse that’s happened in their lives, they will be met with love and the ranch will help them through it,” Bowles said.
Doug Hayes, director at Rob’s Ranch, said the Wadleys’ donation will mean life-changing treatment for more Oklahomans.
“The support that [the Wadleys] are providing will truly change lives by making recovery and spiritual growth more accessible for the people of Oklahoma,” Hayes said in a release.
Seth Wadley said he and Nina feel fortunate to be able to support a place that helps repair lives and restore families.
“We hope this contribution makes a difference and empowers Rob’s Ranch to have an even greater impact on our state,” Seth said in the release.
Bowles said from financial help to employment needs, the Wadleys are often looking to help Rob’s Ranch however they can.
“He currently employs 12 alumni from the ranch in his dealership because he believes in what happens at the ranch and he believes in the outcome,” Bowles said. “Not only do they say they believe in it, they put the money in, their effort in and their relationship time into it, and that means a lot.”
Construction of the dormitory is set to begin this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.