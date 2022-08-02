A community center designed to provide immediate mental health services and case management held a grand opening Monday afternoon.
The Hub 107, at 107 Gibbs Drive, is an Oklahoma Department of Health and Substance Abuse Services initiative to provide real time services to anyone seeking assistance. The services range from morning coffee or a place to rest to connecting with a mental health provider and job application assistance, said program director Gordon “JR” Holaday-Herrington.
“It’s an expansion of an older model into a more comprehensive connected model, kind of like the hub of services and we’ll make relationships with other agencies to provide services that we don’t so we have this working relationship,” said Holaday-Herrington.
Agency spokesperson Jeffrey Dismukes said the program is part of a push to see mental health treat “the whole person.”
“What they’re doing is a CCBHC (Comprehensive Community Behavioral Health Center), a different model that adds additional types of services,” Dismukes said. “We have links to physical health care needs, dentistry even because it’s about treating people as a whole person.”
Tucked in between a residential neighborhood and the Griffin Memorial Hospital campus, it is named the Hub 107 because it will largely connect people to the different services offered in the community and but also host services at the center such as group therapy, social workers and more.
Hub Project Manager Eryn Tribble said the program transitions from the clinic setting model to a community center model, a funding push for such programs from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“We plan to get some MD’s (medical doctors) here,” she said. “It’s more than therapy and behavioral therapy. You’re not just given meds and then [we] send you out the door.”
One of those therapies will include recreational therapy, Holaday-Herrington said.
“Most people think it’s just like coloring and markers, but it’s really taking concepts of art and literature and creativity and focusing it on a therapeutic model,” he said.
While the facility is not a day shelter or overnight shelter for the unhoused, Herrington expects to see a lot of clients who need housing and mental health services.
Some have already dropped in for as little as half an hour to rest on one of the donated plasma beds at the back of the house. Herrington said a similar house in Tulsa offered a small resting room.
“We went up to visit Denver House in Tulsa, and they said sometimes people come in and they haven’t rested,” Herrington recalled. “They come, spend an hour and rest and then they’re so much more apt to get case management and connect with us.”
Lisa Krieg, the city’s Community Development Block Grant coordinator and grant application writer to federal housing projects, attended the grand opening. She ran the city’s shelter before it closed and regularly saw the need for mental health services among the guests who stayed there.
“This (program) being much more informal than going to the COCMHC (Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center) and setting an appointment, this is a little more inviting and I think it will increase a willingness for people to realize mental health treatment is not the stigma that a lot of people think it is,” she said.
The home-like setting is less intimidating to potential clients than a mental hospital where some fear they will be hospitalized if they seek help, Herrington said.
“People when they go over to that campus are like, ‘Are you going to force me to go on meds, are you going to lock me up?’ That’s not at all what we’ll be,” he said. “This will be a place to just drop in and hang out with us and maybe get something they need. Something they need so they won’t have to be hospitalized.”
The Hub is next door to the agency’s PACT program – also a house, which is an intensive community-based treatment center. Clinicians visit patients in homes, and administer medication and therapeutic services.
“Hub 107 is just a drop in center,” Herrington explained. “There you have to be admitted to the program, and then that’s really intensive treatment.”
