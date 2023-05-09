Cleveland County District Judge Lori M. Walkley announced Tuesday that she is stepping down after nearly two decades on the bench to return to private practice.
In a statement to fellow Cleveland County Bar Association members, Walkley called her decision “bittersweet.”
“I have loved my time as District Judge, she wrote. “For almost 20 years I have been blessed to serve our community and blessed to work with such a wonderful Bar!
“However, I am excited at the prospect of returning to private practice and joining you all again in that capacity. Thank you ever so much for supporting me, tolerating me and helping me to provide justice and stability in our district.”
Walkley, 57, is leaving effective July 31. She grew up in Tulsa and has lived in Norman since 1990, when she entered the University of Oklahoma.
“I went to OU and never left,” she told The Transcript.
District Court Judge Michael Tupper said Walkley’s departure will be a “big loss for the Cleveland County judiciary.”
“Judge Walkley has been an anchor on the district court for 20 years now. Her institutional knowledge and legal expertise are unmatched,” Tupper told The Transcript. “Judge Walkley is a mentor, colleague and friend. She will be dearly missed. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors within the legal community.”
Former Cleveland County District Judge Steve Stice, who stepped down in July 2020 to return to private practice, has worked with and appeared before Walkley.
“Judge Walkley has been the foundation of the Cleveland County Judiciary for the past 19 years,” he told The Transcript. “She has exemplified the meaning of judicial excellence. She has been a tireless advocate for judicial independence and efficiency. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with her on the Bench as well as appear before her in the courtroom.”
Attorney Lucas M. West, president of the county bar association, said Walkley has been a valued member of the legal community in Cleveland County for many years “both on and off the bench.”
“Her service, dedication, and respect shown to the attorneys, litigants, staff, officers, other professionals, and all who entered her courtroom was appreciated and she will be sincerely missed,” he said in an email message.
