For decades, liquor stores have served as a one-stop shop for all alcohol related needs.
An intricate part of many citizens’ weekly routines, a trip to the liquor store to grab a six-pack, a bottle of wine or a container of whiskey was a common occurrence.
However, with the recent legal changes surrounding the ability to sell liquor in retail establishments like grocery stores and convenience stores, some residents have gradually moved away from their typical visits to the liquor store and have replaced them with stops at the nearby grocery or convenience store.
State Question 792, which was introduced and passed in November 2016 and put into effect in fall 2018, drastically altered the landscape for alcohol sales across the state, allowing establishments like grocery stores and gas stations to sell beer and wine.
One of the largest financial contributors to the “Yes on 792 Inc,” Walmart, spent nearly $5 million in lobbying campaigns in 2016.
State voters approved the measure to permit wine and beer sales in grocery and convenience stores by a 65.6% margin, which signified the largest modernization of alcohol laws (at the state level) since local voters approved liquor by the drink nearly 40 years ago.
But the multi-billion dollar corporation may not be done with its attempt to monopolize the alcohol-sale industry.
Spearheaded by one of the world’s largest public retail markets, Walmart will team up with CMA Strategies, a locally-based campaign and advocacy firm, to launch its attempt to allow the vendor of hard liquor in its stores.
In a recent Transcript article, Walmart’s western global communications director, Lauren Willis, spoke upon their customer-driven approach as a driving motivation to implement hard liquor sales into their stores.
“Our customers have told us they want more choice and convenience when shopping for spirits in Oklahoma,” Willis said. “We’re interested in seeing what role we might be able to play in advocating for them on this issue.”
Their role assumes to be a pretty large one, judging by the nearly $5 million invested towards their 2016 SQ 792 campaign, and its effects could be potentially detrimental to the liquor store industry. The question could be put to a vote as early as 2024.
Norman resident and attorney, Stan Koop said he and a buddy of his actually had looked into opening a liquor store back in 2017, but were “thankfully” talked out of it by another friend of theirs in the beer distribution industry due to the impending effects of SQ 792.
“He basically told us, there is something pending right now that is probably going to close liquor stores.”
He wasn’t wrong.
The Journal Record notes that liquor stores throughout the state of Oklahoma saw individual sales and revenue drop by nearly 30% after the passing of SQ 792 in 2018 and additionally, according the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, the number of retail establishments with liquor licenses has also decreased from nearly 690 in 2015 to 617 in 2019, highlighting the negative effect the proposition has had on state-wide liquor stores.
Kathy Hallren, the owner of Joe’s Wine and Spirits, said the motivations to implement liquor into grocery stores displays a complete lack of care and understanding for the impact it has on the liquor store industry as well as small businesses.
“The only care throughout this whole thing is the impact it had on the big three: Walmart, Sam’s and Costco,” Hallren said. “I have friends that are in liquor stores in smaller markets in Oklahoma and at this current time they cannot get beer if it’s not on the Walmart shelf.
“They don’t have a real way to compete. It takes so much infrastructure to satisfy the grocery stores in OKC and Tulsa that now they only get deliveries out once a month to these smaller places, so not only are these stores having to deal with the effects of a depleted market, but of a limited supply as well.”
Even though smaller liquor stores are suffering in large part to overwhelming competition and increasingly lower supply birthed by the passing of SQ 792, the data suggests that the convenience factor yielded by the law has drawn Oklahoma residents to drink more than ever.
According to data and studies from the Oklahoma Policy Organization, in 2016, right before the introduction of SQ 792, Oklahoma’s revenue collection from alcohol surpassed $120 million, and has steadily increased since the law’s passing.
During its initial year in effect in 2018 the state collected nearly $123 million in alcohol tax revenue, followed by nearly $139 million in 2019, and $136 million in 2020.
Norman resident Rhonda Snodgrass said the convenience factor plays a large part in her decision to purchase wine and beer at the grocery store.
“Its just really easy. When you first walk in, it’s right in the produce,” she explained. “So you know, I kind of have my routine. I get my produce, cheese, wine for myself, and seltzers for my husband. It’s just a really easy process that you don’t even really think about at the time.”
With an increasingly ‘thirsty market’ for consumption, Robert Jernigan, the president of the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma notes in a Journal Record article that if the extension to add hard liquor sales were to pass, it would likely doom the liquor store industry.
“If Walmart is successful in this new effort, the resulting law could devastate the liquor retail industry, prompting closure of up to 500 liquor stores across the state, leaving 50 to 100 survivors, he said. “Only the largest stores with adequate financial resources could make it through.”
Hallren says that the vast and sudden changes to the liquor industry have come to a large surprise to her, and that the potential provisions will only add to state’s deeper internal issues.
“We already have a huge problem with uncontrolled marijuana in Oklahoma and I think if you put spirits into grocery and convenience stores, it’s going to make it ten times crazier,” she said. “I don’t know how we go from being one of the more conservative states to you know open the barn doors and let all the horses out. It kind of just mystifies me.”
It would be a pretty drastic change in quite a short amount of time for a notoriously conservative state like Oklahoma, especially for a state that did not legalize marijuana until 2018.
Despite these rapid and extreme alterations to the state legislature, Hallren believes application of hard liquor into grocery stores is only another step in an elaborate attempt to monopolize the industry.
“I think it’s all an attempt to get it shifted into the hands of the three big box stores,” she said. “They already dictate the wholesalers, then they will start dictating how the boxes are cut and the entire manufacturing and distribution process. That’s the next step.”
Norman residents, however, are certainly not naive to the new ability to purchase wine and beer in grocery stores and the attempts to ostracize the liquor store market.
“I think it would be the death knell to all liquor stores,” Koop said. “The problem for these smaller liquor industries is the size of their competition. Grocery stores can really take advantage of economics of scale. They’re always going to have lower prices because they can spread their overhead costs over a larger base of products. If grocery stores are able to sell liquor, the liquor stores have no guaranteed market left.”
With the combination of a depleted market, limited product, and increasing competition, the future for liquor stores looks quite ominous.
But some Norman residents do see something that liquor stores and grocery stores do not have common: the personal experience and customer satisfaction aspect.
“I think I would really miss the personal aspect of going into a liquor store,” Snodgrass explained. “It’s sad because we as citizens are losing something in this. I enjoy walking into a liquor store and being able to ask how a certain dish might pair with a certain bottle of wine … you aren’t getting that at Walmart.
“It just would completely eliminate the personal aspect of shopping where you really get to know someone.”
