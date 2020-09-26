After deliberations, recommendations and voting, the Norman City Council Ward 2 seat is still not filled.
The Council rejected the Ward 2 Selection Committee’s recommendation of Sean Boyd with only Mayor Breea Clark and Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock voting in favor of him on Tuesday night.
So, where does the council go from here?
That’s a question with no definitive answer.
In 2016, two rounds of voting to appoint a previous Ward 5 representative to serve the remainder of new Mayor Lynne Miller’s term resulted in 4-4 ties.
That council resolved the deadlock by drawing a name from a basket, concluding a sometimes controversial process with the appointment of James Chappel.
Boyd is now requesting that same process.
In a letter Boyd sent to City Clerk Brenda Hall and Mayor Breea Clark, he brings up the past precedent of drawing a name out of a hat to choose an interim councilor.
“I am writing to formally request that my name be in a hat with no more than one other candidate and that one name be pulled from said hat to represent Ward 2 immediately,” the letter reads. “There is precedent in 2012 and 2016 for utilization of this technique to fill the gap until the next election. Should I not be afforded that option, once again the process that was equitably and correctly followed until Tuesday night will have failed the city of Norman.”
In the letter, he repeatedly calls the council crazy because they are “missing out on being a team member with me – the strongest and most qualified of the 9 candidates whom applied.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Lee Hall said in the City Council meeting she could not ignore the fact that two members of the committee withdrew their support for Boyd.
“We now know that he does not have the full support of the majority of the ward selection committee, much less the constituents he may represent.”
Despite members of the committee withdrawing their support, city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said Boyd was still the committee’s official recommendation.
“We didn’t receive any form of withdrawal from the committee,” Meyer said. “They might have just expressed to [council members] they don’t recommend this candidate anymore. But, the committee's official recommendation was still Boyd.”
Due to his rejection, City Clerk Brenda Hall said the council has 60 days to either appoint somebody to fill the seat or to call an election.
“[The council] already intends to put [Ward 2] on the ballot with the odd wards in February,” Hall said. “So, they will have to appoint someone within a month or so.”
There is no definitive timeline as to how much of the 60 days they will take, but Hall said it would have to be soon.
“I think they want to talk about that whole process at their retreat in October; but they most likely will have to appoint someone before that,” she said.
The selection committee method has been used twice this year in an attempt to fill a vacant seat; and though it seems to be a popular method, the council is in no way bound to it, Hall said.
“It’s an option [the council] has chosen to utilize these last couple times; and it does give the constituents in the ward a voice in the process — which is one of the reasons that method is chosen,” Hall said.
This process may not be a mandatory requirement under the City Charter, but Hall said that could change soon.
The Charter Commission has looked at codifying the selection committee to be part of the City Charter whenever a ward seat becomes vacant, Hall said.
“Whether or not the council will put that forward as one of the items [to be on the ballot] will have to be voted on [by the council],” she said. “But that is part of the Charter’s recommendation.
While the selection committee is built to involve the constituents of a ward in the process of selecting their desired councilmember, Mayor Breea Clark said it is imperfect and may need to change.
“When we find ourselves in the unfortunate position of filling a council vacancy, we strive to act in the best interests of the ward the seat represents,” Clark said. “The committee process is generally a good one because it involves ward residents in finding replacements when those vacancies do occur. The process clearly needs some standardizing, and we look forward to addressing that to ensure it meets the needs of the residents.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
